Star Fox Sequel Rumored To Be In Development At Nintendo

Nintendo has quite a big collection of IPs they could return and deliver a new game for. One of the franchises that had been a bit dormant as of late is Star Fox. This is a franchise that hasn’t seen a new game release since the Nintendo Wii U. However, you can point to the previously released Star Fox 2, a title that was intended to be released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. If you recall, that game did come out during the heyday of mini-console releases for Nintendo. But beyond that, we haven’t seen a new installment released. That could change here soon.

A new rumor is circulating online. Rumors are always being shared around the video game industry, so it’s best not to put too much weight on them. But there is a report coming from Zippo, a leaker who has had some credible reports. Today, we’re finding out that Zippo has released a new post on their blog that states Nintendo is still working on a Star Fox game. It’s been noted that this was reportedly in the works already, and even Zippo mentioned the game in 2022. A couple of years later, the leaker has made a new claim.

For starters, there is a reference to Star Fox in the Nintendo Switch Sports game, which has been missed until now. Likewise, Nintendo recently filed new trademarks, which is notable as these are new trademarks rather than renewals. This all sounds like it might lead to a new Star Fox game announcement, and if Zippo is correct, it could come within the next twelve months. But there’s a bit more to it, according to the report being made. This new game is actually set up to be a sequel installment.

That’s right, we’re getting a continuation of sorts from a past game, but what game that might be is unknown. Furthermore, it’s believed this is being developed internally, a first for the Star Fox franchise since Nintendo released 1997’s Star Fox 64. There are also assumptions that this is being developed for the Nintendo Switch successor and that when the game is released, Nintendo is planning to focus on online multiplayer for marketing materials.

Again, this is all nothing more than a rumor right now, so we can’t actually confirm anything. For fans of the Star Fox franchise, it’s exciting news to come true potentially. But currently, we’re still waiting for Nintendo to officially reveal their next console release, which could come with a tease of a new Star Fox game to help hype up its release.