Xbox Is Preparing A June 2024 Showcase

There were plenty of concerns about Microsoft’s future for the gaming division. Rumors were flooding the web that gave a grim outlook on Xbox. Now we learned these rumors were mostly false and that there shouldn’t be any concerns that Microsoft is bowing out. Instead, Xbox is ramping up its focus on delivering an excellent platform for players. In fact, to ease some player’s minds about the future of Xbox, several executives offered a business update yesterday.

The presentation was rather short, at just over twenty minutes in length. During the conversation, several topics came up. Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty were present to give a better view of what was happening behind the scenes at Xbox. For instance, the big rumor flooding the web was that first-party exclusives were going to be removed from Xbox. That turned out to be exaggerated.

We know four titles are coming to other platforms, and they are not massive titles like Starfield. Instead, we know that they are community-driven games and smaller niche titles. But more importantly, for future games, we should hear more updates during a June showcase. We typically hear several events get showcased during June, and that’s not changing for Microsoft. As noted by Gamerant, Matt Booty briefly mentioned that Xbox is gearing up its showcase plans for this June.

Obviously, we are far off from June, so no details were revealed about the event. But at the very least, it confirms that there are plans to have some kind of a gaming showcase this June. We should see plenty of exciting updates on games already announced and perhaps some new titles revealed. For instance, we might get some new insight into games like Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Fable, to name just a few.

But there’s more in store for the team at Xbox. We know that more hardware is planned, even some kind of hardware reveal was planned for the holiday season. Fortunately, something is coming our way that is a whole lot sooner than June. Sarah Bond confirmed that Activision Blizzard games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, with the first set to be Diablo IV this March.