Call of Duty Warzone 2: Ray Gun Easter Egg | Fortune’s Keep Guide

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has brought back the fan-favorite Fortune’s Keep map for the Resurgence mode of the Battle Royale title and while outlasting the rest of your competition is your main goal, the returning island has many small Easter eggs you can discover to help dedicated players in their fight. With this new update being themed around the undead with things like the crossover The Walking Dead television series, it only makes sense that Warzone would get a few new additions from Call of Duty’s popular Zombies mode.

While things like the Zombies Power Up Drops are nice changes to the mode, the one thing that can quickly turn a game in the favor of any player is the addition of the classic Ray Gun Wonder Weapon on the island. This super powerful weapon can be found every single match by completing a small Easter egg and can reduce your opponents to bloody stains with just a few hits but can just as quickly end you if its power is turned back on you.

Step #1: Go To Ground Zero

The first thing you will need to do to get your hands on the Ray Gun is head to the Point of Interest called Ground Zero. This location is found in Sector E5 and is made up mostly of a large crater in the ground. In this massive crater, you can find an underground laboratory to explore. Go through these white double doors and turn to the left. In the room that the small hallway leads to, you can find a door that is locked and can only be opened by getting to the other side. You will also find a heavy door that has “Sec B” written on it that is held slightly open by a crate. Jump onto the crate and go through the door to reach a puzzle room that you will need to overcome to find your Ray Gun.

Step #2: Disabling Electricity & The Hazard Room

Once on the other side, you will find a room full of electrified water. Touching the water will end up killing you very quickly if you aren’t careful. You will need to disable the electricity of the room to make your way to the Hazard Room, which is where you can find the Ray Gun. To do this, you will need to jump between some crates and metal beams to deactivate 3 power switches. Once all of the switches are powered off, you will be able to swim in the water.

Swim back to the entrance of the room and look at this location under the water. You will find one of the floor panels ripped up with enough room for you to swim through. Follow the path past this opening and you will eventually arrive at the Hazard Room. If you are the first person to be here, you will find several orange crates and a lot of loot for you to collect. Of course, the big prize here is the Ray Gun which you will find sitting on the table at the center of the room. Even if someone has already been here or the Ray Gun happens not to spawn, you will still complete a secret challenge called “Hazard Room” the first time you enter the titular room, unlocking the new “Watch Your Step” Emblem.

This process can be done every single match and across 25 different matches, the Ray Gun has been present in 24 of those games. The one game that it is missing could have been picked up by another player but it is also possible that the Wonder Weapon just didn’t spawn so while you are almost guaranteed to get this weapon every single match, we did want to note here that there might be a chance that it might not spawn and if that happens, you will unfortunately just have to wait until your next match.

Step #3: Using the Ray Gun

The Ray Gun comes with 20 shots total and uses its own unique ammo that can’t be replenished. This means that you can’t pick up more ammo from loot crates or enemies and using the Ammo Supply won’t replenish the Ray Gun either. So, you will need to make sure you make your shots count but luckily this Wonder Weapon can turn just about any gunfight into a joke.

The Ray Gun can kill an enemy at full health and armor in just two shots if both shots directly hit. Thanks to the weapon’s splash damage, you can even do a decent amount of damage if you hit the ground or wall near an enemy, turning even your near misses in your favor. Ration your ammo and land your shots and this weapon can carry you deep into a match, making this a tool that you will want to at least try to get your hands on every time you drop into Fortune’s Keep.