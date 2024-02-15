Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cryptid Bootcamp Event Rewards

A new event has gone live in MW3 and Zombies Season 2 known as Cryptid Bootcamp and there are an array of goodies up for grabs for completing challenges.

There are a total of nine items available to earn, with the ultimate reward being the Cryptid Sidewinder Blueprint. A set of challenges are live in multiplayer and Warzone and there’s a separate questline for Zombies.

MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards

Here are all the challenges that feature in the event and the cosmetics you’ll earn for completing them.

Cernunnos Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer – Get 20 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives

Zombies – Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives

Herbingers Calling Card

Multiplayer – Get 50 One Shot One Kill Operator Kills with a Sniper

Zombies – Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with Sniper Rifles

Prophetic Squish Charm

Multiplayer – Get 40 Operator Kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part

Zombies – Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs

Sass-squadshed Calling Card

Multiplayer – Get two Operator Kills with Shotguns or Melee Weapons in one life 15 times

Zombies – Get 50 Hellhound Kills with Shotguns

What Cute Eyes You Have Emblem

Multiplayer – Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk

Zombies – Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud

We Believe in You Decal

Multiplayer – Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon

Zombies – Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Lake Monster Emblem

Multiplayer – Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke

Zombies – Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons

Looking at You Camo

Multiplayer – Get 75 Operator Kills while using Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight Perks

Zombies – Kill three Abominations

Cryptid Sidewinder Blueprint

Complete all eight challenges in multiplayer or Zombies

The Cryptid Bootcamp event ends on February 28, giving you two weeks to unlock all the rewards.