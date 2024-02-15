Gameranx

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cryptid Bootcamp Event Rewards

A Sidewinder Blueprint is the ultimate reward.

Mw3 Cryptid Bootcamp Event Rewards

A new event has gone live in MW3 and Zombies Season 2 known as Cryptid Bootcamp and there are an array of goodies up for grabs for completing challenges.

There are a total of nine items available to earn, with the ultimate reward being the Cryptid Sidewinder Blueprint. A set of challenges are live in multiplayer and Warzone and there’s a separate questline for Zombies.

MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards

Here are all the challenges that feature in the event and the cosmetics you’ll earn for completing them.

Cernunnos Weapon Sticker

  • Multiplayer – Get 20 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives
  • Zombies – Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives

Herbingers Calling Card

  • Multiplayer – Get 50 One Shot One Kill Operator Kills with a Sniper
  • Zombies – Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with Sniper Rifles

Prophetic Squish Charm

  • Multiplayer – Get 40 Operator Kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part
  • Zombies – Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs
Sass-squadshed Calling Card

  • Multiplayer – Get two Operator Kills with Shotguns or Melee Weapons in one life 15 times
  • Zombies – Get 50 Hellhound Kills with Shotguns

What Cute Eyes You Have Emblem

  • Multiplayer – Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk
  • Zombies – Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud

We Believe in You Decal

  • Multiplayer – Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon
  • Zombies – Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Lake Monster Emblem

  • Multiplayer – Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke
  • Zombies – Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons
Looking at You Camo

  • Multiplayer – Get 75 Operator Kills while using Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight Perks
  • Zombies – Kill three Abominations

Cryptid Sidewinder Blueprint

  • Complete all eight challenges in multiplayer or Zombies

The Cryptid Bootcamp event ends on February 28, giving you two weeks to unlock all the rewards.

