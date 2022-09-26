Fire Emblem Engage Clip Shows off Monk Character

Fire Emblem Engage has inspired a lot of discussion amongst players since its unveiling at the Nintendo Direct two weeks back. The game was developed by the team at Gust, most known for the Atelier franchise. It’s always curious to see what a developer of one franchise will bring to another, and so far, it’s looking positive based on what we’ve seen. Many have praised the reveal trailer for its stunning visuals.

Adding to this are the small gameplay clips being posted online that show what the Gust team has been able to create so far. For proof of this, you can look at the new clip below that features the Monk character Framme.

A new Fire Emblem Engage video has been released showing off the character of Framme.



She has the class of "Monk" and is a physical attacker that can also heal with a staff.



The animations are just outrageously good. pic.twitter.com/0JJk4a2nM6 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 26, 2022

As you can see, this Monk class will be able to be physical with enemies while also having the ability to heal allies with a staff. What’s more, the animations for the attacks we’ve seen so far are very detailed and intricate. Why does that matter? While the Fire Emblem franchise is known for its presentation on certain levels, such as with its cutscenes, its battle animations are often more simplistic.

For example, when it comes to characters that wield swords or axes, they often do a basic slash animation and that’s about it. But here in Fire Emblem Engage, you can see that every attack that the characters make will have more of a unique presentation and personality present with the animations. Gust is known for doing this with their titles, and it’s nice to see that within this new one.

What’s more, you can see other little changes like the fighting characters squaring off via pictures before the fight commences. This again added to the presentation of the fight and arguably adds another layer to it.

This doesn’t even touch upon the main gimmick of the new game via the rings. As shown in the reveal trailer, Fire Emblem Engage will have the characters get special rings that can summon the power of a past character from the franchise. This will give them boosts in stats and unlock special abilities for them to use. Marth, Sigurd, and Celica have been confirmed, with more likely on the way.

These rings will add new levels of strategy to the title, and give gamers new options on how to approach battles big and small. If we’re lucky, we’ll get more video clips like these to suss out more tiny details that will help fill out the game as a whole.

Even though fans still have questions about the game, all indications are that Gust is making a Fire Emblem title that all will be proud of, and could even bring in new fans to boot! We’ll find out in full on January 20th, 2023.

