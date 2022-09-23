Fire Emblem Engage Gets New Gameplay Clip

Easily one of the biggest announcements from the Nintendo Direct that came out last week was that of Fire Emblem Engage. Why? Because this confirmed a rumor that had been floating around in regards to a new title in the franchise being made by the team at Gust. This game looks to be a main title in the series while also being something fresh and unique. The reveal trailer for the title has gotten a lot of praise, and fans have been eager to dive into more of the footage to see what the game will offer them once it releases next year. Thankfully, Nintendo has provided a short gameplay clip to showcase some of these new features and improvements.

In the tweet below, we see a mage character who was briefly shown in the Fire Emblem Engage trailer. They were one of the allies of the main character that you will play. What we see in the clip is the character on a map engaged in a turn-based fight with an armored knight. There are several things you can very easily notice about the clip, so watch it below and then we’ll break it down in full.

Nintendo released new footage of Fire Emblem: Engage showing off the playable mage character.



Besides this being a fairly large map, I still can't get over how good these visuals look compared to previous games in the series. pic.twitter.com/kF20h6dcqi — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 22, 2022

As noted by the Nintendo insider who shared the footage, you can see via the minimap that is at the bottom right hand of the screen that the stage for this level is large. The mainline Fire Emblem titles are indeed known for their large maps at times, so it’s good to know that this game will try to match that of past titles.

Also present is the standard turn-based system where you move characters around to get them into position to attack enemy forces. This is where key details can be seen once the movement is made, because like in recent titles, enemies that are visible on the map will show who they are going to attack next with red markers. When the mage gets into attack distance of them, the markers shift to the mage.

Another key thing here is that when the character locks in their attack, we see an image of them and the enemy getting ready for battle before the fight even starts. That’s a new feature for the series. What’s more, the animations for the mage’s attack are much more in-depth than other titles. Typically, only the Critical Hit or special attacks like Aether would get special animations, but Fire Emblem Engage looks to have more personal animations for even the most basic of attacks.

This doesn’t even talk about the main feature of the game via the rings that’ll let you summon the power of past heroes. All these improvements and extra details will make the game one that fans will want to play when the title comes out on January 20, 2023.

Source: Twitter