Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Pre-orders Live Now at Best Buy

The last Nintendo Direct may have been a week ago now, but people are still talking about all that it had to offer in terms of new games, new updates, and so on. There were some games that definitely stood out from the pack in one form or another. The Direct itself started off with one of the largest announcements, Fire Emblem Engage. The game looked beautiful and was a confirmation of a leak that had happened a while back. Many wanted to see what it was like and what it would be about, wondering if it would take after Three Houses. The game is coming out in January of next year, and you can pre-order it right now.

However, if you want the Divine Edition, you can access that now via Best Buy, which you might want to do quickly as these special editions tend to go fast. As for what you can get in this specific special edition, you’ll obviously get the main game, but you’ll also get a steelbook to contain the case, special art cards featuring the special characters you’ll see in the title, a large artbook with all sorts of special art pieces for you to obsess over, and a really cool poster. All in all, this is a worthy collection for you fans who really want to go all in on the new game.

Given the trailer for Fire Emblem Engage that we saw last week, it’s not hard to believe that this will be one of the most successful titles of early 2023. The title will focus on the return of a Fell Dragon, a name that will be familiar to fans of the franchise, and to stop them from enacting their return, another dragon is awakened to help a number of familiar warriors, with one from a royal family of dragons.

The player’s avatar character and their allies must scour the land to not just fight off the forces of evil, but to find a set of special rings. Why? Because these rings will let them bring forth the spirit of legendary Fire Emblem characters of the past. This includes Marth, Celica, Sigurd, and more. These fusions, if you will, will grant the character who wears them special abilities and moves that they can unleash in battle. One can only wonder just how many rings and characters we’ll get to see in the game.

The game also looks smooth and crisp and is similar in style to Three Houses. It’s being headed up by the team at Gust and they’ve added a lot of new touches to the title, including a profile shot of the two characters that will fight should you want them to.

Fire Emblem Engage has a lot of potential, and many gamers want to see how it will play out when the game arrives on January 20, 2023.

Source: Best Buy