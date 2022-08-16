Fire Emblem Heroes Showcases New Choose Your Legends Heroes

When Nintendo launched what many people called their Mobile Initiative, many were curious about what titles would come out from their long list of IPs into the mobile space. Sadly, things haven’t exactly gone to plan, and the titles we’ve recieved are mixed in terms of both quality and long-term playability. However, the one title that has absolutely soared above all the rest is that of Fire Emblem Heroes. This unique adaptation of the Fire Emblem franchise has not only been going on for years now but it’s brought in a ton of cash. The game has certain events that come out every year that fans know to look forward to, and one just dropped via the Feh Channel.

Of course, we’re talking about the Choose Your Legends event. If you don’t know the game, Fire Emblem Heroes takes place in the realm of Askr, where a special being known as the Summoner is able to call forth heroes from the various worlds and lands of the Fire Emblem series. Even including some of the spinoff games that aren’t technically canon like with Tokyo Mirage Sessions. Anyway, every year, fans are allowed to go and vote for who they think are the best characters in the game, and these Legends get a major upgrade in terms of both looks and abilities and are put into a special gacha-style banner for people to try to summon.

Yesterday, the 6th round of this event revealed the looks of the four winning characters, and we have to admit, they look really good.

Female Byleth and Tiki in her Awakening form won from the women’s side of the bracket, while Chrom and Seliph won on the male’s side of the selection. Each of their outfits (as noted by Feh) are tributes to either someone they know or an element of the story in their games that they’ve been able to fulfill, continuing the tradition of these Legends being in their final forms. Their abilities will indeed make them incredibly powerful, and thus highly desirable when the banner arrives tomorrow.

Plus, being able to instantly summon one of these four via a special summon, and then getting a free 2nd one after 40 summons on the banner will let you collect the ones you want with only a few hundred orbs.

All in all, the latest Choose Your Legends banner feels like a very worthy one, and one that’ll continue the profits of the game beyond what it’s already done. The game has done a good job of continually improving and making sure that things rarely stay stagnant, and people will be wanting these new characters and testing them out for a while.

Source: YouTube