Rockstar Games Disables Twitter Comments

Let’s be honest–if there has been a singular video game company that has been under the most stress over the last week or so, it’s Rockstar Games. After all, the now very public and very infamous leak of GTA 6 sent everyone into a frenzy due to how it was both very unexpected, and very, very large. We’re not just talking about a leaked image or some story details–this was 90 different videos showcasing the world, gameplay, graphics, and so on. It was still very much content that was a work in progress, but it’s not what they wanted anyone to see, especially given the backlash that came as a result.

That’s why it very much surprised people when on Twitter, the official Rockstar Games account made a post about new content for one of their titles and the comments were not turned on. Was this a sign of things to come? We honestly can’t say right now as that’s the only post that they’ve made in the last day and it’s the only one that has the comments turned off.

That being said, if we were to guess, we’d say that this was a pre-emptive move to ensure that posts about GTA 6, or questions about the leaks, didn’t flood the team’s notifications. Make no mistake, while Rockstar has done everything could to contain the leak and remove all related content floating around, people still saw it. They also want to talk about it and get as much info as they can. Plus, there are trolls out there who are more than comfortable with blasting Rockstar for what they saw in the leaks even though it’s not fair in the slightest.

If you didn’t hear that story, basically many gamers were upset that what the leaks showed wasn’t great in terms of quality. Many people erroneously stated that they felt the game would be bad when it came out due to how the graphics looked, with many gamers falsely claiming that graphics are finished first in game design. Except, that’s not how it works at all, especially with top-tier games like the ones Rockstar produces. The game dev community came to their aid on this and showed various clips of AAA titles that most definitely didn’t finish the graphics first, proving that game design is more complex than the casual gamer, or troll, understands.

One definitely can sympathize with Rockstar Games and what it’s going through. The team is working hard on its next best-selling title, this leak comes out, and now many in the gaming community are questioning their work.

Thankfully, the leaker seems to have been arrested, and GTA 6 is not going to be held back in its development by this. So hopefully they can get back to making games without worrying about what might leak next.

Source: Twitter