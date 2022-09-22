GTA 6 Questions Answered by Other Video Game Dev Teams

What does it take to make a video game? This may seem like a standard question to ask of gamers, but many can’t exactly dive into the details. Depending on the title, the team, and the budget, a video game can take a long time–a very long time. These can be passion projects that take as long as the creator needs to make a solid product. Yet, due to the sometimes impatient nature of gamers as a whole, players think it’s a little more simple than the truth may reveal. This was proven in spades when the massive GTA 6 leaks hit the net and people were instantly criticizing Rockstar Games for how the title looked.

To be blunt, the videos of GTA 6 that were leaked did indeed not look the best. This is what spurred a bunch of comments and opinions about the state of the game. Many noted that the game was already doomed because “the graphics are the first things done in games,” and so if it looked like this at the current moment, it wouldn’t be much better at the end of development. That statement is emphatically false, ut you don’t have to take our word for it, and you don’t have to listen to Rockstar or Take-Two‘s take. Rather, you need only listen to the other video game developers who decided to stick up for the title by revealing the truth about video game development.

Many developers decided to drop former work-in-progress videos showcasing all sorts of games in their beginning stages. What they showed in bulk was that the graphics weren’t the first things done–in fact, they were something that was developed over time. For example, one of the devs on Control dropped this video that showed a very different look to the game during its production.

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development 🙂



Full video here: https://t.co/l2g7oPhtk7

🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E — Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022

Not what you were expecting, huh? That doesn’t look nearly as creepy as it would turn out to be. Or how about Horizon Zero Dawn? Want to see an early fight between Alloy and a Thunderjaw?

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game"



Here's a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn pic.twitter.com/Xq6fw5fS0e — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

Still not satisfied? How about The Last of Us? Yeah, the game that just went under a massive overhall of its graphics? This is what it looked like early in its development.

Yes..this is what the Last of Us looked like in it's development stages.



Every game you ever played went through this. pic.twitter.com/acNFSRjIAo — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) September 20, 2022

Trust us when we say that there were many more devs that popped up and showed off the same kind of footage.

The fact is that graphics, despite what you’re told, aren’t the most important thing in a video game, and they certainly aren’t polished at the very get-go. The gameplay, the animations, the UI, and more are given more focus in the beginning so that players know it will work. Following that, the team will slowly build up the graphics over time to the level of polish they need because they know that everything else is taken care of.

Don’t worry. GTA 6 won’t look like that when it eventually releases.

