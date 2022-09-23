GTA 6 Leaker Appears to Have Been Arrested

It’s been a big week or so in the gaming world, with plenty of good news along with a hefty about of drama. The one story that has basically dominated the headlines is that of the GTA 6 leak that set the internet on fire. The videos that were released were clearly never meant to be seen by gamers and critics, and yet, there they were for all to see. Two big questions followed this monumental drop–will this affect the release of the game, and who was responsible for the leak in the first place? Thankfully, both were answered, and things seem to be more stable than many feared.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive made it clear that despite the leak, work on GTA 6 would continue as it had been and the anticipated title wouldn’t be affected at all. As for the hacker, there were plenty of reports that came out about the individual, including that they may have been part of a hacker group that recently attacked Uber as well as Rockstar Games. Oh, and the hacker tried to reach out to Rockstar in order to negotiate with them, though what they wanted isn’t specifically known. Sadly for them, we can now officially say that “the negotiations never took place” to quote Star Wars, as they’ve been arrested in the U.K.

This comes from Twitter via the City of London police, where they noted that on the 22nd they arrested a 17-year-old on the grounds of hacking. This was later noted by industry insiders like Nibel that it was indeed the person who hacked into Rockstar and leaked the game footage.

Before you faint from the shock of knowing that the culprit is only 17 years old, that’s actually not uncommon at all. In this digital age that we live in, hacking is easy to learn and easy to do if you have the proper computer setup, which many hackers are able to snag. Plus, this individual might have been incredibly gifted at programming, and the hacking and leaking life is a great way to feel big. We honestly don’t know much more about the culprit at this moment, but the fact that they have arrested them is good news all around as hopefully, that’ll mean no more hacks for Rockstar Games.

We say that because, in light of the leak of GTA 6, Rockstar was very much blasted by negative comments online, not because of their videos getting leaked, but because of the content that was shown. Many people came forward and said the game was doomed because of how everything looked. The graphics weren’t at their best and gameplay wasn’t as fans felt it should be at this point.

Thankfully, other developers came forward and sorted them out, but it was still stressful for the team. Now, if we do get another update on the title, it’ll be from the actual dev team next time. (We hope.)

Source: Twitter