Time Travel In Disney Dreamlight Valley Might Just Break Your Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still going strong a couple of weeks post-launch. The game’s community has been sharing some helpful tips and also a few warnings about the game’s occasional glitches, however. The most recent of these relates to a potentially game-breaking bug that can trigger if players manage to time travel in their game.

That sounds a lot more sci-fi than it actually is, but nonetheless, players should make themselves aware of what time travel is in Disney Dreamlight Valley. At least, if they don’t want to find themselves having to restart their game after a crash, that is. While most of the action and adventuring in Disney Dreamlight Valley is fairly chilled out, one thing the game really doesn’t respond well to is having an out-of-sync clock. When in-game time and real-world time clash, an especially ruinous glitch has been kicking into action for many players. This has then forced them to restart their adventures in the magical life-sim adventure game from scratch, thanks to a corrupted save file.

Essentially, time travel in Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t so much of a gameplay function as an actual console clock issue. The in-game clock syncs to the clock set on your console, which should be set to your local time when connected to the internet. However, progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley then becomes linked and locked to your console’s clock time, although there’s no clear indication as to when this happens as you begin the game.

For those playing the game offline, or starting the game without their console’s clock being synced online this can be particularly problematic, as players will need to sync their clock to the internet at some point in order to unlock the game’s Star Path. Whether accidentally or intentional, this adjustment of the in-game date and time is a form of “time travel” and can cause the game to glitch and wreck players’ save files. Some players have been known to use this trick in order to jump forward in time and progress their stories further, but it turns out this will simply break your game, as well as undermine the experience as a whole.

If players are experiencing other bugs or glitches, Gameloft has advised simply waiting a day or two as mini-updates are being patched into the game quite frequently. It’s worth remembering that Disney Dreamlight Valley is only recently released and is still in Early Access, so bugs and issues are to be expected. However, it’s best to make sure you’re not time travelling sooner rather than later, as it’ll potentially wreck your game entirely. Sync that clock as soon as possible to get the best out of Disney’s latest and incredibly popular adventure sim.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access and will launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

