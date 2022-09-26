Pokemon: Art through the Ages Exhibition Announced in the UK

To say that Pokemon is a global phenomenon is at this point a misnomer. Why? Because the franchise is so much more than that! This is a series that started as a simple RPG title on the Nintendo Game Boy and then blew up into a franchise that is the highest-grossing one ever in terms of overall sales. That’s right, not even Disney with all its properties, and Marvel movies, can touch what Pokemon does. That should show you just how far-reaching the pocket monsters have become. To further prove this, there’s going to be an art exhibition happening next month that’ll feature the OG Pokemon in a night light! This is the Pokemon: Art Through The Ages exhibition.

The exhibition will run from October 17, 2022 to November 13, 2022, in Manchester’s Trafford Centre. The Centre will have a lot to offer to fans of all ages. Including showing off oil paintings of some of the original Kanto Pokemon. All 151 original Pokemon will be present though. Those who want to go on their own Pokemon Adventure will be able to search the Centre for all 151 of them that will be hidden around the area.

If you complete the tasks, you’ll be given special posters of Pikachu and Charizard, as well as a special certificate showing that you were able to “Catch’em All!” Oh, and did we mention there’s going to be a Pokemon Bus?

You can check out the announcement trailer for the exhibit below.

Who would have thought 25 years ago that Pokemon would grow to be so popular that it would become an art exhibit like this? This just proves in all the ways that matter that these pieces of media have had a profound effect on people. While some of us here at Gameranx won’t be able to go to the exhibit due to it being in the UK, we highly recommend you visit if you can.

Plus, this coincides with the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! The games will unleash the ninth generation of Pokemon on the world, and the world can’t wait. Furthermore, the upcoming games will add new twists to the formula to keep things fresh, such as how for the first time, you don’t need to do the gym challenge to beat the game. Instead, you’ll be able to do three different adventures to complete the treasure hunt that you’ll be assigned.

Then, there are the co-op features that are greatly expanded in the new titles, as well as the open-world mechanics that will be grander than any previous Pokemon title. The Pokemon world continues to grow, and fans love it. What will 2023 have in store?

Source: Pocket Tactics