Overwatch Is Closing Down And This Is The Last Week To Play It

Overwatch has been a fan favorite since 2016 when the first version of the game was released. However, it is now coming to a close for good. This is the final week that you will be able to play Overwatch before it is shut down and replaced with Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 will be launching on October 4, 2022. However with this new version of the game coming and the excitement for it…the original version of the game won’t be available to play and will be leaving us when the servers update to the new version of Overwatch. That is good news for people who might have been worried about having to buy the game again…instead of that, it’ll just download the new version in the place of the old one on your console or PC. Easy and simple so you won’t have to spend extra money…at least until you feel tempted to buy stuff in-game.

There is a two-day break between Overwatch shutting down and Overwatch 2 releasing, which can give you a little bit of time to prepare for the launch…some people have even taken days off work for this. One thing that is happening between now and then that is tear-jerking is that when you log onto the game, there is a new menu screen of all 15 of the heroes, standing together on a white screen…as if they are saying one more final goodbye. Luckily, it will only be goodbye for two days before all the heroes come back bigger and better than ever in Overwatch 2. But it doesn’t change the fact that it feels like the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one…and that’s because it kinda is.

Overwatch 2’s First Halloween Event

Overwatch 2 already has its first event lined up for us once the game releases. The Halloween event is scheduled to begin during Season 1 in October and through November of this year. Access to Overwatch 2 will begin on October 4 but the Halloween event won’t start until October 25 and will go until November 8.

Not only will Overwatch 2 have a Halloween event but there will also be a new game mode a the same time. There are tons of things to look forward to during the month of October when it comes to Overwatch and all the new things players will be able to do. So far, we do know that the Halloween event will be similar to past events that Overwatch has hosted, besides some tweaks to maps and new holiday skins, like a new version of Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Overwatch will be closing down on October 2, Overwatch 2 will be going live and taking over the servers on October 4, and the Halloween event will start on October 25. Be sure to get some rest because Overwatch 2 will be keeping us busy!

