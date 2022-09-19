Overwatch 2’s Halloween Event Announced

The Overwatch Halloween event is coming back! However, it isn’t happening on the Overwatch everyone is used to, it will be taking place on Overwatch 2, and the event is scheduled to take place during Season 1 in October and November of this current year. Overwatch 2 is set to release on October 4, and with its release being so close to Halloween, it just makes sense to do it now. However, many of us were wondering if Blizzard would even do the event this year considering the new game would just be released. Another thing many of us are wondering about is how the events might be different in this game than last game. Overwatch 2 will also be introducing a brand new game mode during the holiday event.

So far from what we know, Overwatch 2‘s Halloween event will be almost just like the Halloween events that happened in the original Overwatch. Although, there will be Halloween-based changes made to maps and skins. Below is a picture of some of the skins that have been released so far, one of them being Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

Nothing more has yet been released about the new skins or what possible things might be different in the new game. The Overwatch 2 Halloween event will be starting on October 28 to November 8, most likely being followed by a Christmas event in December.

More About The Game

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the first-person shooter battle game Overwatch, both having been developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch has been out since 2016 and will be shutting down due to the release of Overwatch 2 on October 4th. It is supposed to be very similar to the original game, while also bringing us some new experiences, modes, and skins.

Players will be very busy in October when the game releases, not only with the Halloween event but also with the Battle Pass. The first Battle Pass of Overwatch 2 will have 80 tiers of different content that players will be able to unlock. This will include things like five legendary skins and grand price Mythic Genji skin which has been called Cyber Demon Genji, but this is available for those who got the premium version. There will be tons of things for Overwatch players to do in October and we’re excited to see what happens next.

The sequel to Overwatch called Overwatch 2 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on October 4.

