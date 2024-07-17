Valorant Gets Map Updates

Valorant is a famous first-person shooter that many would compare to games such as Overwatch 2 which is another popular game in the shooter category. Update number 9.01 is officially adding new Agent and map changes to consoles, as well as the Esports feature for the PC versions of the game. Below is the patch notes for Valorant.

All Platforms

MODES UPDATES

Escalation Due to a bug, Escalation will be disabled starting with Patch 9.01. It will return in Patch 9.03.



WEAPONS UPDATES

Updated the animation for the Outlaw and its skinlines so that it is more apparent when the weapon is ready to be fired.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where Neon could equip faster out of her slide than intended by manually inputting an equip action.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where AFK players were able to start the vote for surrender.

Fixed an issue when exiting Cypher’s Spycam that causes a brief stutter for Spectators.

Fixed an issue with Tactical Callouts displaying in chat regardless of the option being turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue with bullet tracers appearing for guns picked up regardless if they are turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue regarding Sage and Clove resurrections not being visible for Spectators and Observers.

Fixed a performance degradation issue caused by auto-respawn by spike explosion in Custom Game modes.

Maps

Abyss Cleaned up lots of Cypher’s Spycam spots to prevent visual issues or unintended placements. Improved Wingman’s Spike plant pathing on A site. Cleaned up ability and player collision in a variety of spots across the map. Fixed a bug where the Minimap could be oriented upside down with certain settings active. Fixed a visual bug seen when falling off of the map on A site. Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit could spread farther than intended on A site.



KNOWN ISSUES

Social

When changes happen to your party, there is a chance you may see “MISSING STRING ENTRY TABLE” in your chat log.

PC

ESPORTS FEATURES

Pick ‘Ems Beta is coming for VALORANT Champions 2024! Starting on July 26th, you will have access to the Champions Seoul Group Stage in-client and on the web. You’ll get to: Predict the advancing teams for points, earning extra points for correctly guessing the exact placement. Earn rewards for playing, with the best of the best earning more exclusive rewards. And see how you stack up against other experts and creators. Finally, prepare for the Playoffs Stage next patch, where you’ll fill out the full double elimination bracket at once.

Look out for more details on how to participate later this month!

BUG FIXES

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue involving the Ping Wheel getting stuck on the interface when bound to the Z key.

Premier

There was an issue with matchmaking that prevented matches from being played in the first 2 weeks of the Episode 9 Act 1 stage. Contender and Invite divisions were unaffected, and these teams successfully played their matches.

Issue has been fixed, and teams should be able to find matches successfully for week 3 and on.

Any team that plays a match in the IBIT zone in week 6 and before will automatically qualify for playoffs.

Teams that have already played a match in another EU zone can still earn the playoff qualification in IBIT but will require teams to create a new roster in the IBIT zone and play a match.

Teams will qualify for playoffs by receiving 600 points before the start of week 7 matches. For example, if your team has 25 points at the end of week 6, then your team will have 625 points before you play your week 7 matches.



CONSOLE

GENERAL UPDATES

It is now possible to freely rebind non-ultimate Ability Button mappings.

Added settings for inverting map cursor controls.

AGENT UPDATES

Neon

Slide Re-equip Speed changed from Fast to Instant.



Raze

Second Blast Pack The second Blast Pack’s horizontal force has been reduced.



Iso

Double Tap: Duration: 20s >>> 12s The signature kill reset was removed.

