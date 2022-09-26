Wild Hearts to Be Revealed by EA and Koei Tecmo This Week

Title screen from Wild Hearts and an announcement for the reveal trailer

Who’s eager for a cracking little hunting game? Possibly the next best hunting game to be released. That’s what EA is calling its new project which it has named Wild Hearts. Electronic Arts have revealed the name today, which will be in collaboration with Koei Tecmo, and the game will be officially revealed this Wednesday, September 28.

EA has announced that it will be releasing all the information for Wild Hearts, including a trailer for the game that the studio has pinned high hopes on. Not much is known as of yet about this game, so we’d only be guessing what Wild Hearts will consist of right now. But we don’t have to wait long do we, it’s only a few days away.

The executive VP of Koei Tecmo is Yosuke Hayashi, and he has previously commented on the project in an interview by saying “It’s an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing ground-breaking new games.” Koei Tecmo is a Japanese developer that is known for working on a great number of titles and has recently created two of the more recent games from the Fire Emblem series. The collaboration between these two studios could have the potential to develop something quite significant.

Hayashi went on to add, “The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets.”

It wasn’t just the people at Koei that commented on this collaboration though, with EA Partners GM Jeff Gamon also adding: “Building on the incredible success of EA Originals, which includes the recent release of It Takes Two and Knockout City, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazingly talented Omega Force team.”

Gamon was also keen to add that the Omega Fore team has taken the hunting genre to such an impressive level over the years and has mixed their talent of creating combat gameplay with unique mechanics that ultimately result in very memorable IPs.

The hunt begins on Sept. 28. 🐺 Subscribe and set a reminder now to watch the reveal trailer for #PlayWildHearts. https://t.co/ebbQ478Qsi pic.twitter.com/TETchuMCP0 — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) September 26, 2022 Official tweet with the link to the YouTube reveal video

If you’re eager to watch the reveal video, then you can click on the link in the tweet above and set yourself a reminder, so you don’t miss it. The game will be an original IP and a “truly AAA experience” that will share some similar qualities to the Monster Hunter series, which is okay by us because the success of those games is well known. All we know is from the video description, which reads “prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan” so that should be exciting.

