Fallout 4: Where To Find All Makeshift Weapons

Get your hands one some of the strangest weapons in the wastes.

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 adds enhanced graphics options on PC and consoles, but we’re going to ignore all of that. We’re after all those Makeshift Weapons released for free from the Content Creation Club.

There are a load of wacky weapons like a Baseball Launcher, a Nail Gun, and a modified Mini Nuke Launcher that literally launches your money. You can very easily miss these hilarious bonus weapons in the Commonwealth if you aren’t search carefully, and they’re all found during the ‘When Pigs Fly‘ quest.

I recommend saving your game before even attempting this quest, because some of these weapons might fly away or teleport into the ether when you can easily earn almost all of them for free. That’s just a quirk of any Bethesda Fallout game — the stuff you want might fly into the either.

All Makeshift Weapons | When Pigs Fly

Alle the Makeshift Weapons can be acquired in the quest ‘When Pigs Fly‘ — there are some amazing weapons here and a vendor that sells extra ammo. The quest will automatically appear in your Quest Log, so you just need to select it to begin.

At the start of the quest, you’ll be tasked to explore the merchant workshop. This is Suggs Weapon Shop — place a marker on your map when you arrive. After this quest, the weapon shop will be totally unmarked on the map, so you’ll need to create a custom marker to show the location. This shop is way too important to lose. Before even beginning the quest, Suggs sells almost all of the Makeshift Weapons — but you can get many of them for free during the course of the quest.

Let’s talk about the free weapons first.

Pipe Grenade Launcher Rifle : Use the computer terminal in Suggs’s shop and select [ Weapon Dealer in Monsignor Plaza ] to unlock a new location on your map. Travel to Monsignor Plaza and fight through the raiders to discover Marvin’s Weapon Shop.

: Use the computer terminal in Suggs’s shop and select [ ] to unlock a new location on your map. Travel to Monsignor Plaza and fight through the raiders to discover Marvin’s Weapon Shop. Collect the Grenade Launcher on the desk and lots of ammo in a container on the back wall. This is a simple Grenade Launcher that fires powerful explosives with surprising accuracy. It needs to be reloaded after every grenade is fired, making it slow but effective.

You can also find your first Piggy Bank Mine in the area. These unique mines explode and deal high damage with a burst of caps. You can collect clusters of leftover caps after the bombs explode. We’ll get a much better version of the mine soon.

Piggy Bank Fat Man : An extremely powerful weapon, this Fat Man has been modified to launch Piggy Bank explosives instead of Mini Nukes. That also makes the ammo a lot cheaper — you can buy more from Suggs after this quest is complete.

: An extremely powerful weapon, this Fat Man has been modified to launch Piggy Bank explosives instead of Mini Nukes. That also makes the ammo a lot cheaper — you can buy more from Suggs after this quest is complete. To get a free Piggy Bank Fat Man, travel to Marvin’s lookout marked on your map after raiding his shop in Monsignor Plaza. Kill Marvin on the rooftop to take his Fat Man.

The Fat Man is extremely powerful and extremely buggy. Before approaching Marvin, make sure to save your game or drop a quick save. If you hit Marvin with a critical or just get unlucky, the Fat Man can fly a mile away or get dropped somewhere you’ll never find it. Marvin isn’t too tough, so I recommend shooting the legs. You can ambush his guards from the connecting rooftop and snipe him to safely get the weapon.

After killing Marvin, collect the stolen weapon schematic to trigger the next event.

Baseball Launcher : After defeating Marvin on the rooftop, two more thugs will appear outside Suggs’s shop nearby and attack him. One of those guards is carrying the Baseball Launcher and a ton of ammo for it.

: After defeating Marvin on the rooftop, two more thugs will appear outside Suggs’s shop nearby and attack him. One of those guards is carrying the Baseball Launcher and a ton of ammo for it. The Baseball Launcher fires a barrage of modified baseballs that deal high knockback damage but have low penetration. They’re a hilarious weapon to use because they’ll cause enemies to ragdoll backwards with a few direct hits.

Wipe out the assassins and talk to Suggs to get the last of the powerful free weapons.

Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle : Talk to Suggs and you’ll automatically deliver the schematics you took from Marvin. You’ll also complete the quest and earn your reward — a legendary version of the Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle.

: Talk to Suggs and you’ll automatically deliver the schematics you took from Marvin. You’ll also complete the quest and earn your reward — a legendary version of the Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle. This new weapon has a magazine so you can rapidly fire four grenades standard, making it far more effective than the Pipe Grenade Launcher. You can even upgrade the Chinese Grenade Launcher to fit a barrel magazine for even more explosive mayhem.

That isn’t all the weapons. Suggs also sells more weapons included in the Next-Gen Update. Here’s a few of them you’ll want to pick up from the Makeshift Collection. Here are the Makeshift Weapons you’ll want to get. Don’t forget that Suggs also sells and restocks ammo for all of these rare weapons.

Nail Gun : A rapid fire weapon that shoots nails like pistol bullets. A relatively inaccurate weapon standard but Suggs sells a variety of different loadouts. The most basic weapon in the set.

: A rapid fire weapon that shoots nails like pistol bullets. A relatively inaccurate weapon standard but Suggs sells a variety of different loadouts. The most basic weapon in the set. Saw Blade Launcher: Exactly what it sounds like. This heavy weapon fires entire saw blades from a magazine, dealing extreme damage to a single enemy. You can purchase one from Suggs at a discount after completing the ‘When Pigs Fly‘ quest.

Remember to mark Suggs location! You can also purchase some of the Enclave Remnant weapons like the Heavy Napalmer, and you’ll want to return to Suggs to easily restock on valuable ammo. Suggs is selling lots of fully modded weapons at bargain prices, so he’s worth remembering even after you’ve grabbed the silly weapons in this set.