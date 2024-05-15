Unicorn Overlord: How To Unlock The Best Unit & Weapon In The Game

Become the best Unicorn Overlord you can be with these powerful optional unlocks.

If you want to truly complete Unicorn Overlord, you’ll want to stop before completing the story and unlock two extremely useful additions to your army — the Dreadnought Job and the Holy Unicorn Blade. Both are unlocked through similar methods, so we’re throwing them together and explaining how to get both in one huge guide.

The Dreadnought Job Class can only be unlocked by completing the Coliseum. Meanwhile, the Holy Unicorn Blade can only be unlocked by earning S Rank Renown. Both of these challenges require high level units, so you’ll need to wait until right before the end of the game before taking them both on — and even then, we had some problems. To make these challenges a lot easier, we’ll explain how to get better gear and level up faster. Here’s everything you need to know about some of the best unlocks in Unicorn Overlord.

How To Unlock Amalia the Dreadnought

The Dreadnought is an optional job class that’s one of the most powerful in the game — this melee fighter has high armor and uses both a greatsword and greatshield. She’s a totally unique hero that deals high unblockable damage and can give herself True Strike. Unlike other armored classes, she’s extremely good at taking care of Rogues, Sword Masters, Wyverns and Gryphons. She also has no problems bringing down armored opponents just like her. She’s very flexible and joins your party with a full set of gear that gives her maximum actions per battle.

She’s an extremely handy ally, and you’ll be able to unlock her later in the game. While it is technically possible to unlock her much earlier in the game, this task is much easier if you’ve collected the Sacral Weapons and Accessories. We’ll explain more later, for now here’s the basic steps you’ll need to complete to unlock the Dreadnought.

After completing Cornia, you’ll be given the option to invade Elheim or Drakenhold. Progress into Drakenhold and liberate the city of Baumratte. Baumratte is where you’ll find the Coliseum mini-game.

The Coliseum has two types of battles — Offline and Online. Select Offline Battles and progress up the ranks. You’ll need to reach Rank 1 to fight Amalia the Dreadnought. She’s at the top of the rankings.

You’ll need to defeat her twice. The first battle is at Level 40 and is relatively straightforward. If you’re Level 36 or higher, you’ll steamroll her team and progress. The second phase is much trickier.

Defeat both phases of Amalia the Dreadnought to permanently unlock her in your team. The real challenge is defeating her second form. If you’re a casual player, this can be an extremely difficult fight. I recommend using Alain and a team to fight her. Here’s a few recommendations.

How To Beat Amalia’s Second Form

To defeat Amalia the Dreadnought’s powerful second form, create a team of five heroes. You can upgrade units to have 5 characters once you reach A Level Renown.

I used Alain , the High Lord as the leader. I highly recommend using a Druid class to debuff Amalia while other jobs deal high damage. You don’t need to defeat Amalia, you just need to outlast her. Support jobs like the Elven Archer are also useful here. Alternatively, use a Featherstaff for their extreme healing abilities.

Equip items to give yourself more actions. You'll need at least 3 actions, but I recommend the full 4 for some characters. Amalia often begins the fight by draining your team and removing actions from your pool.

Amalia will also apply annoying status effects and incapacitate the front row of your party. To prevent this, I recommend collecting all six Sacral Weapons and Accessories.

How To Get Sacral Gear

Sacral Gear is found at the six Sanctuaries on the map. After progressing the game enough, go to Ouvrir Harbor and use the boat to reach Palevia — Ouvrir Harbor is one of the first Harbor locations you’ll liberate in Cornia. On the island you’ll be able to upgrade your Ring of the Unicorn and give an NPC the Ring of the Maiden. By doing this, you’ll also unlock Sanctuaries.

Visiting the six sanctuaries will award you with Sacral Weapons and Accessories — that’s very important, because the Sacral Gear grants the equipped character immunity to all status effects.

— that’s very important, because the Sacral Gear grants the equipped character immunity to all status effects. Each visit will give you a different weapon or accessory. All of them have the status effect immunity trait.

Immunity makes the Amalia second phase much easier. But even with that bonus, you may still struggle to complete before the final battle. If you want to guarantee a victory with almost any party, leveling up is required.

How To Level Up Fast

To level up your party quickly, complete the Battle of Sorm to the south of the capital in Cornia. This is a Level 38 battle, so you’ll only be able to fight once you’re about Level 35. Approach the guard to unlock the battle — then complete it to unlock the final Sigil’s Trial.

Use the stone circle to unlock The Sigil’s Trial, Zenith. This is a Level 38 battle you can repeat as many times as you want. Level up Alain by fighting the high-level enemies, but completing it quickly is most important.

Defeating the final enemy in this trial unlocks 5 Supreme Military Treatise items. These grant 10,000 EXP to any of your troops. At about Level 40, that grants you a free level up and makes leveling up low level soldiers much easier. The goal is to skip most of the enemies and just take out the leader to earn the Supreme Military Treatise as fast as possible.

To earn more EXP with your units in battle, use Alain's Royal Orders. This order costs two CP and doubles EXP earned by a selected unit for one battle. Capture command posts to earn lots of CP then spend it on your favorite unit to level them up fast. And you can skip battle animations to blaze through the mission.

This can be repeated over and over again. You can also stick around and fight enemies for extra EXP, or you can blaze through and just collect those EXP items.

Grab the Supreme Military Treatise items and level up the team you want to take on Amalia. Grind to about Level 42. If you have a good healer and a well-balanced team, along with a Druid, you should be able to beat her. Remember you don’t need to actually defeat her. You just need to do more damage to her than she does to you.

How To Unlock The High Unicorn Blade

The best weapon for Alain, your main character, is the High Unicorn Blade. The royal sword has 28 Physical Attack, Debuff Immunity and gives +1 Active Skills and Passive Skills. That makes this easily one of the best weapons in the game, but unlocking it can be tricky.

To unlock the High Unicorn Blade, you must reach Level S Renown. Earn 5,000 total Renown by completing quests, liberating towns and rebuilding facilities. Make sure to complete deliveries in each of the towns you liberate to restore them and earn more renown. If you keep doing as many activities as you can, you’ll earn enough Renown in the continent of Bastorias — or in Albion.

After earning S Renown, go to the large ruins to the south of the capital in Cornia. The Royal Mausoleum is to the east of Facon Town. Once your Renown is high enough, you’ll encounter Alain’s ancestor Gerard. You’ll need to defeat this opponent to earn the sword.

Gerard is a High Lord — unlike the battle against Amalia the Dreadnought, you must defeat him completely to win the battle. If you don’t defeat his unit by the end of the battle, you’ll lose. Even if you ‘win’ the exchange.

Like Amalia, you’ll need to be at least Level 40 and use a unit with five characters.

Do not use Cavalry, Gerard has special attacks designed specifically for damaging Cavalry.

Ground units like the Dark Marquess, Valkyria and High Priestess are very effective against Gerard.

To make the battle easier, use the grinding methods we described earlier to reach Level 42 or higher. If you’re high enough level, this battle is beatable with almost any balanced party. Like Amalia, you’ll also want to use Sacral Weapons, though they aren’t required as you won’t be targeted by debuffs as often here.

Defeat Gerard to earn the High Unicorn Blade and the Holy Unicorn Signet. The Signet also provides Debuff Immunity on top of Physical and Magic Defense 3. That’s another extremely useful item for late-game challenges or to make any unit effective against Druids. These are some of the best items in the game — unlocking the High Unicorn Blade and the Dreadnought Class are two activities you’ll want to finish before the final mission, and they’re well worth completing. If you’re near the end and still can’t complete these challenges, the right gear and a little EXP farming will finish everything up.