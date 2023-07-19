Tears of the Kingdom: How To Get Majora’s Mask | Easy Floating Coliseum Guide

The legendary Majora’s Mask returns in Tears of the Kingdom — but getting it is one of the toughest challenges in the entire game. To unlock the chest containing Majora’s Mask, Link must battle five Lynel in a row. The Lynel are increasingly difficult, starting with Gloom-Infected powerhouses and ending with one of the hardest enemies in the entire game. Beating those Lynel is ridiculously hard, but if you’re patient, there’s a way you can defeat them all using minimal resources. Yes, we’re going to use Zonai Devices to outsmart this punishing coliseum challenge.

Majora’s Mask is the titular mask from Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, the sequel to Ocarina of Time. The mask isn’t that useful in Tears of the Kingdom — it makes you harder to spot, but that’s it. It has low armor, so the only reason you’ll want it is as a trophy. A trophy that proves you crushed the Floating Coliseum.

Where To Find Majora’s Mask

The Majora’s Mask armor piece is located northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine, at the Floating Coliseum — a large under Depths structure in the water. It is very close to the Mu-ustust Lightroot, or the Tsutsu-um Shrine. The Floating Coliseum is located directly beneath the Outskirt Stable in southwest Hyrule Field.

Majora’s Mask: 1 DEF. An eerie mask that makes it harder for certain enemies to spot Link. This is a returning mask from Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

The Floating Coliseum is one of the most difficult areas in Tears of the Kingdom — to unlock the chest containing Majora’s Mask, you must defeat 5 Lynels, including multiple Silver Lynels, some of the most difficult enemies in the game. Defeating these enemies legitimately is extremely difficult.

If you want to make defeating them easier, you’ve got two options.

How To Beat The Floating Coliseum

If you don’t want to waste lots of healing items, multiple powerful weapons, and even more shields in the fight against the Lynels in the Floating Coliseum, you’ll need to get creative. There are two methods you can use to cheese these fights and make them very easy. One method is the easiest but you won’t be able to collect the Lynel materials these five enemies drop. The other will (slowly) defeat the Lynels but requires preparation.

Ancient Blade Method : Ancient Blades are incredibly powerful weapons that will kill Lynels in a single hit. The downside is that it obliterates Lynels, so you won’t be able to collect the materials they drop.

: Ancient Blades are incredibly powerful weapons that will kill Lynels in a single hit. The downside is that it obliterates Lynels, so you won’t be able to collect the materials they drop. To get Ancient Blades, you need to complete the Spirit Temple dungeon. After completing the temple, teleport back and talk to the robot NPC on the right. They will trade Ancient Blades for x50 zonaite .

dungeon. After completing the temple, teleport back and talk to the robot NPC on the right. They will trade Ancient Blades for . Buy x5 Ancient Blades and use them on each Lynel — or save them for the toughest Lynel at the end.

This method is expensive in zonaite and also won’t get you lots of materials that can be used to fuse powerful weapons or upgrade armor. If you want another way to cheese, you’ll need to build a zonaite device.

Zonai Build Method : For 30~ Zonaite , we can build a simple weapon that will kill all five Lynels.

: For , we can build a simple weapon that will kill all five Lynels. You need x3 Beam Emitters , x3 Cannons . You can combine your weapons however you want. We need overkill — use a Construct Head to aim. Make sure they’re all pointed forward!

, . You can combine your weapons however you want. We need — use a to aim. Make sure they’re all pointed forward! Use a Stake to mount the guns. Also place Wings, Sleds or Carts onto the Stake to protect yourself from arrows — place a wall for Link to hide behind.

After building your device, favorite it as an Autobuild. After activating the Lynels, your devices may automatically get wiped out. Quickly run into one of the interiors with stairs — Lynels can’t follow you inside — and place your Autobuild. If you place an Autobuild in the middle of the arena, the Lynel can destroy it instantly with a roar.

Annoyingly, Lynel can still use their arrow rain attack. They’ll shoot three arrows into the sky and they’ll fall back down on you in a handful of seconds. Move around while placing your Autobuild so you aren’t hit — using a Wing gives your Autobuild a large roof to protect yourself against attacks.

Use the Zonaite Armor Set to increase your Zonai energy charge. Now all you have to do is wait. Stay hidden, keep blasting and disable your device to recharge. Eventually you’ll destroy all five Lynel. Sit and wait from safety and there’s nothing these Lynel can do. And it only casts 30 Zonaite to Autobuild. That’s a bargain.