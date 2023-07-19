Next Call of Duty Game Gets A Small Tease

Update:

In a recent earnings call we learned that development for Call of Duty 2023 has been proceeding well.

Original Story…

Plenty of fans are out there eager to see what the next Call of Duty game ends up being. We’ve seen quite a few supposed leaks and speculation pieces regarding what the next installment will be and where it will take players, and that’s all generating more hype. Fortunately, we finally have a small tease thanks to Insider Gaming who reported on a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account. Don’t get too excited; there’s nothing here to reveal anything quite yet. But it does look like fans should start getting ready for an official reveal event soon.

The Call of Duty franchise is about to see a new installment get properly unveiled to the public. According to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, the first details about the official reveal event will be posted soon. All that the tweet stated was that the reveal event would have details in the upcoming season 5 announcement. This also confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will also have some carry-forward details unveiled. But again, we don’t have any specific dates just yet, so we’ll need to practice some patience until the grand reveal happens.

Look for the first details about the [REDACTED] Reveal Event in the Season 05 Announcement and additional #MWII carry forward details soon. Stay frosty. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2023

Again, we’re left in the dark regarding just what the next installment will be. We’ve seen several speculations, so it will be nice to know what game is coming next and where it will be set. Meanwhile, the big reveals will likely come within the next month, so for now, and we’ll just need to keep monitoring the various Call of Duty social media accounts for the dates and times fans will need to take note of when it comes to the next installment unveiling. Of course, Call of Duty has been in the headlines quite a bit this year, thanks to Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty may soon land under the Xbox umbrella, and that will mean future installments will be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. I’m sure there are quite a few players who wouldn’t mind this, as you may no longer be forced into purchasing each installment individually as they release. Of course, just because Call of Duty might be available through Xbox Game Pass, we already know the future installments are not leaving competitor platforms like the PlayStation 5. It was just recently that Microsoft confirmed Sony signed a ten-year contract deal guaranteeing them Call of Duty games at launch.