Here is where to find everything you need to craft the Tonberry Knife.

The Tonberry enemy and their infamous knife weapon will strike fear into any Final Fantasy fan, especially the new version of this recurring foe that is present in the Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide DLC. Along with their new look, their weapon weapon of choice that is wielded by the larger variants of this enemy looks absolutely devastating.

So much so, that you will want to use it yourself, and luckily you can if if you craft the Tonberry Knife weapon. This powerful blade can be built by using crafting material that is found by completing certain quests, taking down certain enemies, and exploring the beautiful region of Mysidia.

Allow us to explain what items you will need to make this weapon and where you need to go to track them all down! This guide will show players how to craft the Tonberry Knife weapon in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

How to Craft the Tonberry Knife

The Tonberry Knife can be crafted at a blacksmith by collecting several crafting items in Mysidia:

1 Notched Tang

1 Aqueous Membrane

2 Orichalcum

2 Fool’s Gold

The Notched Tang:

This is an item that you will receive upon defeating the Tonberry King mini-boss. You will be able to hunt down the Tonberry King in the sidequest “Reign of Pain.” This quest becomes available after completing the “What Ails You” and “The Uninvited Guest” sidequests as well as “The Rising Tide” main story mission.

Aqueous Membrane:

This is a reward for defeating Thalaos, a mini-boss that you will be find in the sidequest “Lost In the Woods.” This quest also becomes available after completing the “The Rising Tide” main story mission. as well as the “Roles of Honor” sidequest.

Orichalcums:

These are special items received from completing certain high-level quests as well as specific Notorious Mark Hunts. You won’t need to go out of your way to get these items for the Tonberry Knife because both the “Reign of Pain” and “Lost in the Woods” sidequests reward you with an Orichalcum upon completion.

Fool’s Gold:

There are two places where you can get Fool’s Gold and one of these spots is unmissable if you go through The Rising Tide’s main story. As you make your way up to the Vare, you will encounter an enemy named Master Tonberry. Defeat this foe and you will get Fool’s Gold as a reward.

The second Fool’s Gold that you will need can be found in the Father’s Fell area of the Mysidia region. Head through the bottom path in the section of Father’s Fell that connects to Tailwind Bay. Along the northern wall next to a destroyed shipis a chest that you can open to find the Fool’s Gold inside.

With all of the required items now collected, go to a blacksmith to craft your new Tonberry Knife weapon. This weapon has good damage and incredible stagger damage. When you defeat the Tonberry King and Thalaos in Final Fantasy mode, you will get the Flawless Tang and Flawless Membrane when you defeat the Tonberry King and Thalaos, respectively. These items allow you to craft the Tonberry Knife +1.