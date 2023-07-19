Final Fantasy 16: Blacksmith Blues 4 Side Quest Guide

The Blacksmith Blues quest line in Final Fantasy 16 gives players access to some of the best gear in the entire game and the fourth and final quest, Blacksmith Blues 4, is essential for those looking to be outfitted with the most powerful swords that Final Fantasy 16 has to offer. The tricky thing about the quest, however, is that players will need to go head-to-head with some of the most menacing Akashic beasts in order to get them.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Blacksmith Blues 4 side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Start the Blacksmith Blues 4 Side Quest

To start the Blacksmith Blues 4 side quest, you’ll need to have completed the first three quests in the thread that have appeared throughout the rest of the game. Once you’ve completed the Through the Maelstrom main quest where players have their first encounter with Barnabas in a boss fight, you’ll return to the Hideaway and notice a quest marker with a plus sign once again over August’s head in the Mess. Speak with August the quest will begin.

Blacksmith Blues 4 Quest Guide

When you talk with August, he’ll tell you that trouble is brewing in Dravozd and that he’s worried about the people there. After accepting the quest, fast travel to the Dravozd Obelisk in Dhalmekia and then head into town and talk with August again in the town center.

When you speak with him, both Zoltar and Blackthorn will appear to tell you about the Akashic monsters that are headed toward town. They make sure to emphasize that there’s a difficult battle ahead of you and that you should only proceed once you’re ready. Once the conversation is over, stock up on consumable items with the vendor in Dravozd and then speak with August again.

Your conversation with the group will be interrupted by a guard saying that the Akeshic are nearly to the town’s gates. Clive will rush over and begin fighting them. The first few waves of the fight should be pretty standard: you’ll have fought many of the Akashic animals out in the overworld as you’ve explored Final Fantasy 16, so take them out as you normally would.

Once you’ve taken out the Akashic Griffin (a nice throwback to the first monster you needed to slay for Blacksmith Blues 1,) a Canyon Chimera will appear to attack you. Be warned, the Chimera isn’t listed as one of the game’s bosses, however, it can certainly pack a punch. The beast knows a lot of different elemental attacks, so be ready to dodge projectiles and AoE blasts whenever it begins casting magic. Keep watch of which head begins glowing in the fight and you’ll be able to get an idea as to which type of magical attack it’ll be using before it does.

After taking care of the Chimera, head back into town and talk with Zoltan. Watch the cutscene where he and Blackthorn put aside their differences and Blackthorn invites Zoltan to work with him at the Hideaway. Once the scene is over, fast travel back to the Hideaway and speak with Blackthorn in the blacksmith shop. He’ll give you the Ragnarok sword and the Gotterdammerung Design Draft–a crafting recipe for an extremely powerful sword.

With that, the entire Blacksmith Blues side quest line will be complete.