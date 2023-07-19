The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How Many Shrines Are There?

As players will well know, there is a truly staggering amount of Shrines to find and complete in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has quickly shown itself to be one of the biggest games of the year, both in terms of its success and its actual size. With three tiers of Hyrule to explore, the latest The Legend of Zelda game is a truly massive undertaking, especially for completionists. Furthermore, players will want to be well and truly prepared for the final battle with Ganondorf, who is easily one of the toughest bosses in the history of the franchise.

With this in mind, you’re definitely going to want to clear the majority of the Shrines as you make your way through the game. Though there are far more of them than in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll likely be thankful for this as you take on some of the more challenging enemies and optional bosses at the tail end of the game.

How Many Shrines Are There in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

There are a truly staggering 152 Shrines for players to locate and overcome in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Of that massive Shrine count, 120 can be found in Hyrule, while their 120 Lightroot counterparts can be found in the same locations, only in the Depths below.

Meanwhile, there are also 32 Shrines to be found in the skies of Hyrule. Between the four pictures that we’ve presented here, you can see the locations of every Shrine in the game, though several cannot be unlocked until you’ve completed the respective Shrine quest attached to them.