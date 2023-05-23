Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Best Early Location For Infinite Healing Items | Satori Mountain Grove Guide

Healing Items are one of your most important resources in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Without a steady supply of food items, Link won’t last long against the endless monsters infesting the kingdom of Hyrule. From the very start of the game, you’ll have to scrounge for every piece of food in the game — cooking improves your chances of survival, but you’ll still be stuck with relatively few resources.

Until you explore Satori Mountain. This abundant location is packed with apples — one of the most common healing items in the game. There’s a forest grove with over 100 apples to scavenge, and doing so is extremely easy. There’s even a shrine nearby so you can return whenever you’re running low. This location was also found in the original Breath of the Wild and continues to be invaluable here. Here’s where to find an easy supply of infinite healing items and how to make the most out of your delicious spoils.

Best Healing Item Location | Satori Mountain Apples

Satori Mountain is located to the southwest of Central Hyrule. The mountain is between Hyrule Ridge and Gerudo Highlands. Travel directly west from Hyrule Field’s map marker to reach the mountain base. You’ll want to look for a shrine visible on the east side of the mountain. Sonapan Shrine is visible from the ground. Unlock this shrine for an easy fast-travel point.

The apple orchard near Sonapan Shrine is stuffed with Apples and Gold Apples. There are so many apples, harvesting can be tricky. Here’s a few tips to make harvesting faster.

Bring an edged weapon before harvesting. Randomly 2-5 trees will spring to life and attack. They take about 2~ hits with an axe or fire-based weapon. They also are packed with apples, so collect after taking them out.

This resource is abundant with apples. A single clear can net 120~ apples and 15~ gold apples. Eating these items raw is a good way to heal, but you can make them even more valuable with cooking.

To get infinite apples , return to the Sonapan Shrine grove after every Blood Moon . When the world resets, all the apples will also reset. Scavenge the grove twice in a row for an easy 200~ apples. Plenty to survive any encounters for a very long time.

, return to the grove after every . When the world resets, all the apples will also reset. Scavenge the grove twice in a row for an easy 200~ apples. Plenty to survive any encounters for a very long time. Cook x5 Apples to craft Simmered Fruit . This heals x5 Hearts . For a huge boost, cook x4 Apples + x1 Gold Apple to increase healing to x10 Hearts .

to craft . This heals . For a huge boost, cook + to increase healing to . Simmered Fruit with x1 Gold Apple + x4 Apples sells for a high price at most vendors. This is one way you could earn infinite Rupees. If you have the patience to cook that many apple recipes.

The Satori Mountain grove is one of the best farming locations on the map. It’s a great way to stay stocked up on healing items right at the start of your adventure, and you can earn a little extra money if you’re really desperate. This is one location you’ll want to check out immediately.