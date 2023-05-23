Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Farm Zonaite | Max Battery Guide

If you want to upgrade Link’s Battery Capacity and keep your contraptions running longer, you’re going to needs hundreds of Zonaite. Battery is a totally new resource in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and is used whenever you activate one of the many ancient machines you’ll find as you explore Hyrule.

Zonaite is a valuable ore that is traded for Battery upgrades — the more battery Link has, the more Zonai Devices you can use to create humming machines of ultimate destruction. If you want to get everything you can out of building with Zonai Devices, you’ll need all the battery charge you can get. And there are better ways to farm Zonaite. Certain areas in the underground are jam-packed with Zonaite — and it all resets after every Blood Moon.

Below we’ll explain how to unlock Battery upgrades and how to farm enormous deposits of Zonaite. Earn enough for a full upgrade at each of the locations below.

How To Use Zonaite | Battery Upgrade Guide

Zonaite is a rare ore that can be traded for Zonai Charges or used to upgrade your maximum Battery. It costs 100 Crystallized Charges to unlock +1 Battery Segment — there are 3 Segments for each Battery. To unlock a new full battery, you need 300 Crystallized Charges.

How To Upgrade The Battery: Use a Crystal Refinery. The first Crystal Refinery is located on the Great Sky Island — you can easily revisit this area by fast-travelling to the Nachoyah Shrine. Battery Upgrades cost 100 Crystallized Charges.

How Get Crystallized Charges : At any Forge Construct , you can exchange Zonaite Ore for Crystallized Charges or Zonai Charges . Crystallized Charges are required to unlock additional Battery upgrades at any Crystal Refinery.

: At any , you can exchange Zonaite Ore for or . Crystallized Charges are required to unlock additional Battery upgrades at any Crystal Refinery. Find a Forge Construct outside Lookout Landing. Another is located at the Great Abandoned Central Mine, directly beneath the Temple of Time on the Great Plateau. This is the same area you’ll be sent to acquire the Autobuild power.

Basically, you need to collect Zonaite, trade Zonaite for Crystallized Charges at a Forge Construct, then trade Crystallized Charges at a Crystal Refinery to upgrade your battery.

You’ll earn Crystallized Charges by defeating Zonai Constructs or in chests. It can also rarely be found in the Depths. Each Crystallized Charge costs x3 Zonaite — you’ll need 300 Zonaite for 100 Crystallized Charges. That’s a lot of Zonaite.

How To Farm Zonaite | Best Locations

Zonaite is a rare material on the surface, but it is abundant in the Depths — the underground map. The best locations to look are near Abandoned Mines. Near each Abandoned Mine location, you’ll find Canyon Mines. Canyon Mines are packed with Zonaite Ore. There are entire veins filled with breakable rocks — to break it all, bring bombs or unlock the Fire Sage from Goron City to easily smash through walls of ore.

Daphnes Canyon Mine: Southwest of Iayusus Lightroot, directly beneath Mount Daphne in the southwest of Central Hyrule. This area is absolutely packed with Zonaite.

Hylia Canyon Mine: Southwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Travel to the Koradat Lightroot and you’ll find the Canyon Mine to the west and deep below.

While exploring, you’ll also encounter Monster Camps. These small areas are packed with Zoanite Ore deposits — and defeated enemies will drop extra Zoanite. If you’re really looking for more charges, you’ll also want to fight minibosses. Especially Constructs — these are usually found on large podiums with a spinning central eye. Defeat the large Construct minibosses for a huge Zoanite reward — and they drop Crystallized Charges directly.

How To Make Exploring The Depths Easier: Exploring the Sky Map, you’ll find larger islands. Navigating these islands and solving the puzzle will unlock a map with marked locations. These will show locations for Bargainer Statues, Abandoned Mines and other points of interest.

The only downside to farming Canyon Mines is that the large tunnels of glowing breakable ore do not respawn. All the smaller deposits do respawn. So you can still collect a large amount after you’ve discovered 3-4 locations. You’ll also want to stock up on autobuild schematics — creating a flying machine makes exploring the Depths much, much easier. Drop a Giant Brightbloom Seed on your flying wing for a portable spot of brightness.

Earning Zoanite is all about the Depths, and the more of the Depths you explore, the easier you’ll be able to collect Crystallized Charges.