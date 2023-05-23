Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock The Gerudo Secret Club | Heat Protection Set Guide

The Gerudo Desert is an unrelenting environment in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The weather fluctuates from both extremes — Link melts in the sun during the day and freezes at night. This is the only location in the game that generates this particular weather condition. You won’t find protection against the heat in Goron City. The armor there prevents burning alive, but it doesn’t stop the sun. If you want to stay cool in Gerudo Town, you’ll need to unlock the Desert Voe Set. And the Desert Voe Set is only available from the Secret Club.

The Desert Voe Set is the only set of armor that provides heat protection when exploring the desert.

The heavy Fire Resistant suit sold in Goron City provides no protection from the extreme heat damage when you’re stuck in the sun. If you want to explore the desert freely without using Heat Resistant consumables, you’ll need to purchase the Desert Voe Set.

Desert Voe Headband : Purchase at Kara Kara Bazaar for 450 Rupees. The bazaar is on the road to Gerudo Town in the Gerudo Desert — you can’t miss it before entering the sandstorm. The seller only offers this single armor piece.

: Purchase at Kara Kara Bazaar for 450 Rupees. The bazaar is on the road to Gerudo Town in the Gerudo Desert — you can’t miss it before entering the sandstorm. The seller only offers this single armor piece. After purchasing the headband, the seller will give you a hint. There’s a secret shop in Gerudo Town.

The Desert Voe Headband is easy to access, but the other two pieces of the set are much trickier to find. To get them, you’ll need to unlock the Gerudo Secret Club.

Gerudo Secret Club Location : To reach the Secret Shop, reach the Gerudo Emergency Shelter. In the center of the main chamber, you can drop down into the waterway running beneath the town. One of the passages leads to a cave that’s blocked by breakable rocks.

: To reach the Secret Shop, reach the Gerudo Emergency Shelter. In the center of the main chamber, you can drop down into the waterway running beneath the town. One of the passages leads to a cave that’s blocked by breakable rocks. Smash through the first set of breakable stone, then destroy another barrier above. Eventually, you’ll reach a ruin made of sandstone. Use Ascend while standing on the ruin floor and ascend into the ruin ceiling. It will take you up into the Secret Shop interior.



The Gerudo Secret Club sells Desert Voe Spalders and Desert Voe Trousers — this gear provides heat resistance when traveling the desert during the day. You’ll also find other clothing that’s useful for this region. After discovering the shop, smash the crate blocking the back door to unlock the main entrance.

Gerudo Secret Club Inventory :

: Desert Voe Trousers : 650 Rupees. 2 DEF. Heat Resistance.

: 650 Rupees. 2 DEF. Heat Resistance. Desert Voe Spalders : 1,300 Rupees. 3 DEF. Heat Resistance.

: 1,300 Rupees. 3 DEF. Heat Resistance. Sand Boots : 1,200 Rupees. 2 DEF. Sand Speed Up.

: 1,200 Rupees. 2 DEF. Sand Speed Up. Snow Boots: 1,300 Rupees. 2 DEF. Snow Speed Up.

Protective gear for the desert isn’t cheap — but buying at least two pieces of the Desert Voe set will ensure complete protection even when you’re stuck in the sun.