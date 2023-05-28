The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Eldin Canyon Shrines and Solutions

Eldin Canyon is one of the largest regions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and here are the Shrines we've found for it so far.

One of the most vast and expansive regions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, without a doubt, the mountainous Eldin Canyon. Luckily for you, we’ve already begun mining the area for everything that we can find and, as such, have already uncovered a bevy of Shrines in the area. What’s more, we haven’t just included a map of the area denoting their locations, but we’ve also provided the solutions to the Shrines and even advice on how to get to them wherever applicable.

This should help to make your exploration of this rocky region as smooth and carefree as possible. Remember that there are plenty of great vantage points all over the map for scouring the region, not to mention the Tower, which we’ve also marked on the map below. While the dashes on the map also indicate places where Shrines can be found, those are for the next region over and thus will not be covered in this particular guide.

All Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Eldin Canyon (So Far…)

1. Marakuguc Shrine (Wheeled Wonders)

For the first section here, you’ll need to jump down into the pit and lift up the side of the bridge closest to the entrance with Ultrahand. Next, attach it to the other side so that you can climb up the ladder and walk across. In the following section, pull the bridge around until the very front section of it is exposed.

Now, place the vehicle in the lava and attach it to the front of the bridge before striking the wheel with an arrow. This will extend the bridge out far enough for you to cross. In the third area, you can combine the wheeled platform you already had with the other two in order to create a stable platform for you to cross. Again, strike the wheels to cross and watch out for the bump in the middle.

Next, you’ll want to Ascend through the overhanging cage section to get to the final area. Here, you’re goal is to get as many of those balls under the cage as possible. To accomplish this, attach the cowcatcher to the right to the front of the vehicle and then strike it. Keep moving the vehicle around and relaunching it, and you’ll have this Shrine finished right up in a hurry.

2. Sitsum Shrine (A Controlling Device)

This one is ultimately pretty straightforward. Attach the three carts together with Ultrahand, then take control using the pad at the front. Steer it to the left exit or go straight and readjust it to get you to the final area. Now, just hop on one of the flying platforms with a couple of fans attached for speed and steer it by stepping on one side or the other until you can glide to the finish line. If you’re not sure that you’re going to make it, remember you can ditch the flying platform and glide yourself the rest of the way.

3. Timawak Shrine (Against the Flow)

For the starting section of this one, simply run across the lined-up platforms to cross the lava. Now, in the following area, you’ll need to hop on one of the floating platforms and use Recall to send it back to the middle, where the orb is waiting. Once you have the orb, cancel the Recall and ride the platform back to where you can deposit the orb.

In the final area, you’re going to want to place the fans so that they create an updraft that will allow you to reach the upper section. Now bring the water pumps down and activate them to create some platforms for you. Finally, attach the fans to the platforms and activate them to propel you across the lava flow to success, as shown in the picture above.

4. Kisinona Shrine (Wind Power)

Don’t worry; this one is easy. Just attach the fans to opposite ends of the wheel in the middle of the room and make sure their wind flows are blowing in opposite directions. Now strike the wheel, and they will spin it around with their wind flow, activating all of the obelisks and opening the door that will allow you to complete the Shrine and nab your reward.

5. Ekochiu Shrine (Rise and Fall)

Start by stepping on the square protruding from the floor in order to launch the moving platform across the gap and back. Now, step on the moving platform and use Recall to ride it across yourself and complete the first room. In the next room, you’ll see a square platform fall off of a waterfall. Run through the water and climb on top of it before using Recall again to solve this section.

Now comes the tricky part. Grab the square block to your right and use Ultrahand to move it so that it’s sitting on top of the platform that shoots up when you step on the square block in the ground. If you want to make this easier, place it so that it hangs over a bit toward where you’re trying to go.

Next, step onto the square platform up top so that the block launches up. Do this a few times and then climb back down and run over to the block. Climb on top of the block now, and use Recall on it. It should launch itself up two or three times, getting increasingly higher up. Jump when the block is at its peak and use the glider to float down to where the end of the Shrine is waiting with your reward.

6. Sibajitak Shrine (Alignment)

In order to solve this one, you need to select each individual part of the tower with Recall and then stop them when they align, like in the picture above. This will allow you to create a perfect way for Link to Ascend to the top. That’s it for this one; just jump across the gap at the top for your reward.

7. Kimayat Shrine (Proving Grounds: Smash)

Your first order of business here is to grab the available equipment and then run to one of the upraised rock platforms and Ascend through it. Now you can attach the spike balls to your weapons and get to smashing. After you’ve killed all of the constructs on the ground, use the ice emitter or ice fruit to make a pathway across the water so that you can smash the weak leg of the archers’ tower and take them out.