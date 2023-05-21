The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Lindor’s Brow Shrines and Solutions

It should go without saying that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is even bigger than its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Still, we’re going to say it anyway. With a myriad of new locations to explore in the skies, plains, mountains, and depths of Hyrule, players are going to be busy with the latest The Legend of Zelda game for a long time to come.

This supersized sequel even contains a whopping 32 more Shrines than the 120 of the original game, for a grand total of 152. Furthermore, players will have to master a myriad of new powers and utilize them in all kinds of different ways if they want to complete all of the unique challenges in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Luckily, we’re here to make your life easier by showing you the locations and solutions of each area. This time around, we’re tackling Lindor’s Brow, which is the area just to the west of Lookout Landing.

All Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Lindor’s Brow (So Far…)

1. Sinakayak Shrine (An Uplifting Device)

In the first section, you must build a hot air balloon by grabbing one of the wooden platforms to the left, attaching one of the three torches to it with Ultrahand, and then adding one of the balloons to the mix. Once you’ve ridden it up, jump off and use Recall to bring it low enough that you can grab it again. Now put it right in front of the door and let it float up, and hit the switch on the roof to open the door.

In the next room, glide down from the metal walkways to the very bottom of the room and build another identical air balloon. Then, Recall it so that it will wait while you grab the small orb. Now hop on with the orb and float on up before depositing the orb in its hole. The big orb is optional, and you can now complete the Shrine.

2. Runakit Shrine (Built to Carry)

The first thing that you want to do here is to climb one of the really tall ladders that you’ll see in the room. Once you reach the top, pick up the iron orb with Ultrahand and send it down to the metal grid like a pinball to the next area. Now glide to the next area and attach one of the two white cylinders to each side of the orb. You basically want it to be like two snowman arms on either side.

This will make it large enough to fit the next metal grid. Send it down and then glide over once again. In the next area, shake it free of the two white cylinders and place it close to the single metal grid that will take it back to the start where you first entered.

Now you want to place a single one of those corner pieces on the grid and let it slide over to the other side. Next, Recall it and be ready with the orb when it gets there because otherwise, it will rewind all the way to where you picked it up. Once you attach the orb, the Recall should cancel out, and it will be carried over to the other side, where you can detach it and place it in the hole to complete the Shrine.

3. Taki-Ihaban Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

Note that you need to go underground using the nearby Lindor’s Brow Cave in order to find this Shrine. You’ll know that you’re in the right place if you find a long chasm down with mushrooms along the walls. At the bottom, look around for a Shrine on a raised-up bit of rock. Be on the lookout for a corruption monster down there, though. Otherwise, that’s it. Just enter the Shrine and walk to the podium to complete it.

4. Kiuyoyou Shrine (Fire and Ice)

In the first room, you just need to grab the ice cube and melt it with the flames until it’s small enough to fit in the groove and press down the switch. Advance to the next room and use the airflow to glide across the pit. Now grab the metal plate and turn it vertically before placing it against the wall to block the flames.

Rescue a fully formed ice cube and place it to the side. Now attach the metal plate to its top and slide it across the spikes. It should coast to the beginning area. Lastly, just take it and place it in the flames at the beginning. The plate will protect the ice as it holds down the switch, completing the Shrine.

5. Makarukis Shrine (Combat Training: Archery)

This is another very basic Shrine. All that you need to do here is fire an arrow at the enemy’s head. Then two more will appear. Shoot all three in the head to complete the Shrine.

6. Oromuwak Shrine (A Launching Device)

To complete the first room in this Shrine, you just need to grab one of the rockets from the upraised section to the right and adjust it so that it is in the steel running grid diagonally. Strike it, and it will hit the target, clearing the first area. Now take both rockets from the first room and bring them to the second room.

Attach them to either side of the minecart and then jump in and strike them with Link inside. The cart will climb the track and take you to the third area, where you can repeat this strategy to cross the final gap and complete this Shrine. Note: only use two rockets in the final room, not three.