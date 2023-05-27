The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Ulri Mountain Shrines and Solutions

As was the case with its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an utterly massive game. What might shock you, though, even if you’ve mined the original for all that it’s worth, is just how much bigger this super-sized sequel truly is. Completionists, take a deep breath because this one could eat up your whole summer, even with massive games like Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI right around the corner.

While an altered version of Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild returns in all of its glory here, you’ve also got an entire world in the sky and the hidden realms of the depths to explore as well. These new areas, as well as all of the discoverable caves and other hidden areas, not to mention the bevy of available side quests, help to make the most expensive game on the Nintendo Switch well worth the price of admission.

Furthermore, with over 150 Shrines for you to find and complete, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be testing your mettle every step of the way. Though that might sound daunting, by the end of your journey, you’ll be well-equipped to take on the final boss, and you’ll have mastered the basics (and the not-so-basics) of every single one of your abilities.

Finally, you can rely on our expertise every step of the way. Not only are we compiling lists of each and every Shrine we come across in each region, but we’re also putting together a map to show their individual locations and providing the simplest solution possible to keep your journey moving along at a brisk and chipper pace.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

All Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Ulri Mountain (So Far…)

1. Domizuin Shrine (A Prone Pathway)

To start with, Ascend through the roof of the bridge above to reach the next area. Now, strike the arrow and watch the cube begin to rotate. Strike it to stop it when you see an opening and quickly run inside. The trick here is to find the long stone piece that connects to the top, as shown in the picture above.

You want to keep striking the arrow obelisks with your weapon or an arrow of your own until you’ve got that piece connected to the roof, as it appears in the picture, with a small opening underneath. Watch that piece as you rotate the cube until you get it into place, and then run under it and use your Ascend ability to move through it. Lastly, you can either jump the final gap on the top or rotate the cube again with an arrow shot to complete the Shrine.

2. Rasitakiwak Shrine (Proving Grounds: Vehicles)

Clearly, what this Shrine wants from you is for you to use the vehicles scattered around the room to take out the robots. All the same, you’ll find that it’s much easier to simply take them out one by one using the weapons provided at the start. As you kill them, you’ll also get better weapons which make this increasingly easier as you go along. Unless you just really want to experiment, this is by far the simpler route to go here.

3. Sinatanika Shrine (Combat Training: Sneakstrike)

In this Shrine, you’ll have to learn how to sneak up on your enemy. For the first round, watch how the enemy looks back and forth and use the cover of the walls to help you sneak slowly up behind it. Next, the enemy will wander in a square formation, and you must sneak up behind it and strike it a second time. Just make sure you’re crouching and moving slowly to avoid detection.

4. Maychideg Shrine (Proving Grounds: The Hunt)

To take out the first enemy, just grab the available weapon and run up to strike it a few times. After that, be sure and grab the rest of the equipment before you proceed. Next, attach the spikes to the homing devices and place them outside the door before activating them with a strike. You basically want to use the homing devices to distract as many enemies as possible while you take out the others.

From there, just remember that you can use arrows to take a lot of the enemy’s health down and try and stagger them out as best you can. There are also contraptions and attachable weapons all around the room that you can use to take out the enemies while you hide nearby. This one takes a bit of experimentation, but you should have it down after a few tries. Note that there is an explosive device and a laser that can be found in the upper area, and those are particularly deadly when attached to a homing device.

5. Jochi-Iu Shrine (Courage to Pluck)

Just throw caution to the wind with this one. As long as you can catch the orb before it falls into the pit, you’re good to go. Don’t worry if you make a mistake; the tower rebuilds itself every time, just try and keep an eye on where the orb is falling and catch it with Ultrahand. Now place it into the hole, and you’re done. This is essentially just a game of Jenga where you don’t need to worry about restacking the blocks if you blow it.

6. Gemimik Shrine (Turbine Power)

To begin with, in this Shrine, you need to attach the fan to the turbine in the middle. Now pick up the metal platform and use it to connect the charged battery to the turbine by bridging the connection. Use the updraft that this creates in order to glide up to the next level and turn off the flames emitting in the above area with a strike.

Next, drop all three flame emitters down and disconnect the power from the turbine by removing the metal plate. You need to light all of the torches at once to succeed, so remove the turbine and attach a flame emitter to three out of four of its fans so that they’ll shoot out horizontally. Finally, just reinstall it and reconnect the battery to finish the Shrine.

7. Kamatukis Shrine (A Precise Strike)

First off, grab the square and then attach it to the pendulum hanging from the ceiling. Now stand behind it so it’s facing the orb, and lift it up as high as you can. If your aim is right, it should go into the slot at the other end of the room. If it gets lodged over there, however, as ours did, you can run, jump, and glide to get onto the fence from one of the upraised platforms.

From there, you can glide to the other side and just place the orb in the slot yourself with Ultrahand. Finally, simply glide to the ladder on the lower platform in order to climb up and get back to the beginning, where you can finish up with this Shrine.

8. Igashuk Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

Due to the fact that trying to explain how to get to this Shrine is just about impossible through text, we’re going to link you to a video that shows you how to cheese the labyrinth and unlock a new side quest in the process. Essentially you can glide to the top of the labyrinth from the northern edge of the land and then run across the top until you get to the solution below. Since completing the labyrinth is the puzzle here, just walk into the Shrine for your reward.

9. Rasiwak Shrine (Flotational Brilliance)

The first thing to do here is to shoot the rope holding up the platform in the middle with an arrow. Now, place the orb floating in the water where the platform fell and use Recall. Jump in the water, and the platform will lift you and the orb up. While Recall is still activated, grab the orb with Ultrahand and move it to the next section before jumping there yourself.

Now, grab the orb and use Ultrahand to move it to the next section. Then lift up the platform floating in the water and drop it down. Next, use Recall and run up the lifted platform with Link to where the orb is. Finally, attach the three orbs in the final section to the platform and put the fan on the back. You may have to experiment with placement, but that’s okay. All you need to do is get it close enough to the other side that you can swim to the end, shake one of the orbs off with Ultrahand, and place it in the slot.