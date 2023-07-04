Final Fantasy 16: Typhon the Transgressor Boss Guide

The Eikon battles are some of the cinematic highlights in all of Final Fantasy 16, but while their sheer spectacle is certainly impressive, the boss fights that proceed the stylish cutscenes can be tricky. In your first encounter with Typhon, you should have trouble taking the beast out, however, the fight that immediately follows when the boss turns into Typhon the Transgressor is a bit more complicated.

Even though players will be controlling the powerful Eikon Ifrit for the fight, Typhon the Transgressor can still be a menacing foe thanks to its powerful attacks. Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Typhon the Transgressor boss fight in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Beat the Typhon the Transgressor Boss Fight

Because you’ll be playing as Ifrit for this fight, the strategies you’ll need to use will vary from what you’ve likely gotten used to in the rest of Final Fantasy 16. While the general beats of combat are roughly the same, you won’t have access to any of your Eikon abilities, so you’ll have to rely on combos and BLANK in order to deal damage against Typhon.

Before you can even get your hits in, however, you’ll need to make sure that you know how to dodge the attacks that Typhon will be using. In order to avoid many of the attacks, it’s important to use the Prolonged Dodge (usable by holding down the circle button) to quickly get out of the way. Here’s the full list of Typhon’s moves and how to deal with them:

Hand Beam: At the start of the fight, Typhon will point at you and shoot several blue lasers at you in relatively quick succession. To avoid the attack, simply dodge when the circle around Typhon’s hand closes all the way, sending a blast at you.

Various Melee Swipes and Slams: There are a lot of various close-range melee attacks that Typhon will attack you with, but, luckily, they’re all easy to dodge since they move pretty slowly and are all clearly telegraphed when Typhon winds his arms up to attack. Dodge each of these and hit him with counterattacks.

Projectile Attacks: Sometimes Typhon will shoot a legion of purple energy balls at you. These are pretty easy to avoid as long as you dodge through them or use Prolonged Dodge to avoid them altogether, but just make sure not get caught and hit by all of them since they can deal some major damage.

Demon Wall: When Typhon uses Demon Wall, he’ll jump far away from you and then quickly conjure giant black walls that slam toward you. In order to survive this attack, dash to the holes in the wall using the Prolonged Dodge. When Typhon uses this attack, don’t even try to attack it since every second counts when it comes to getting to the holes in the wall.

Catacecaumene: When Typhon uses Catacecaumene, the beast will jump away from you and then shoot some purple beams into the ground. When it does, several large, purple AoE areas will appear on the floor of the arena. Quickly run out of the way of the areas using the Prolonged Dodge and then run toward the boss to start dishing out some damage.

Unending Clamor: Like Catacecaumene, Typhon will back up from you when casting Unending Clamor and create giant, purple AoE areas on the floor in the area in front of him. If you run directly to Typhon and start attacking, you’ll be caught in the explosion once the AoE areas go off, however, if you use Prolonged Dodge to run around the back of the monster, you’ll be able to start attacking while the attack is setting off.

Dealing Damage in the Fight

Getting your hits in during this fight is relatively simple. Dodge out of the way of Typhon’s attacks and hit it with counterattacks of your own. Most of the named attacks are difficult to return punches during since many are ranged, but Typhon will often close the distance between the two of you by teleporting directly in front of you. Use that opportunity to deal some damage. Make use of as many combos as you can to drain the boss’s Will Guage and stagger it to deal extra damage.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage to Typhon, a scripted fight sequence will take place where you’ll need to hit the quick time events in order to proceed and finish the fight.