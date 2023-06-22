Final Fantasy 16: All Curiosities Locations | For The Hoard Trophy Guide

Complete your Wall of Memories and earn a trophy for the trouble in FF16.

Complete your collection and find all curiosities in Final Fantasy 16 with this full rundown of collectible locations. Curiosities are collectible treasures you’ll store in Clive’s Chambers — you can check them out anytime at the Wall of Memories. There are 22 of these curiosities required to unlock the For The Hoard trophy. Every Curiosity for this trophy is earned by completing quests. Main quests or side-quests will drop Curiosity treasures.

There are other Curiosities — you can also unlock songs to hear at the Hideaway. There is no trophy associated with these curiosities, so we’ll be skipping these collectibles for now.

Where To Find Curiosities

Curiosities are special items that give permanent upgrades to Clive — or give you something in the Hideaway. This includes new songs or objects on the Wall of Memories. Only 22 Curiosities are required to unlock the For The Hoard trophy.

#1. The Oath: MQ #28: Home, Sweet Home – Found on the Wall of Memories in the Hideaway. You’ll unlock this after your first visit to the Wall of Memories in Clive’s Chambers.

#2. Ambrosia’s Tack: MQ #31: Release – Reward for completing the side-quest The White Winged Wonder. This quest is found near the bridge at the village of Martha’s Rest in Sorrowise.

#3. Martelle Apples: MQ #31: Release – Reward for completing the side-quest The Fruit of Her Labors. Talk to Cormac, Botanist to begin the side-quest. He’s located in the north of the Hideaway.

#4. Cid’s Goblet: MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3 – Reward for completing the side-quest Payback. Use the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers (The Hideaway) to accept this side-quest.

#5. Guardians Scarf: MQ #54: The Flames of War – Reward for completing the main quest The Flames of War. This quest is located in Martha’s Rest (Rosaria) — you’ll earn this curiosity for completing the story quest. This can’t be missed.

#6. Continental Censer: MQ #56: Cloak and Dagger – Reward for completing the side-quest An Eye For An Eye. Find the quest-giver in the north of The Hideaway at The Rear Stacks.

#7. Hanged Man Signboard: MQ #56: Cloak and Dagger – Reward for completing the side-quest For Great Justice 2. The side-quest is available in Lostwing (Sanbreque) — talk to Quinten to begin.

#8. Martha’s Rest Signboard: MQ #62: Across the Narrow – Reward for completing the side-quest Rekindling The Flame 2. The side-quest is available in Martha’s Rest (Rosaria) in the Golden Stables. Talk to Martha to begin.

#9. Crimson Caravan Signboard: MQ #62: Across the Narrow – Reward for completing the side-quest Trading Places 2. The side-quest is available in the town of Boklad (Dhalmekia). Talk to Theodore on the main road to begin.

#10. Charred Sparring Sword: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest More Than Words found in the Hideaway hub. Use the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers to begin the quest.

#11. Model Airship: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Aiming High found in the Hideaway hub. Travel to The Atrium and talk to Josselin standing near two other children to begin the quest.

#12. Scholar’s Bonnet: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest An Inconvenient Truth found in the Hideaway hub. Use the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers to begin the quest.

#13. Stolas Quill: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest A Tail To Tell found in the Hideaway hub. Use the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers to begin the quest.

#14. Snow Daisy Garland: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Priceless found in the Hideaway hub. Use the Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers to begin the quest.

#15. Winter Mead: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing a series of side-quests in the Hideaway hub. Go to the Boarding Deck and talk to Nazaire, Cursebreaker to begin the Trial and Error side-quest. After that, complete the Silver Linings side-quest to earn the curiosity reward.

#16. The Triunity Accord: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Three’s Company found in the Hideaway hub. Talk to Byron in the Ale Hall to begin the quest.

#17. Rusted Battlehelm: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Where There’s A Will found in the Hideaway hub. Talk to Joshua on the east balcony of the Boarding Dock to begin the quest.

#18: Clayhearth Signboard: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Duty Undying 2. Talk to Cyril in the building to the east of the fast-travel crystal in Tabor (Dhalmekia) to begin the quest.

#19: Veil Signboard: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Under New Management 2 in Northreach. Talk to Isabelle at the Veil in the town of Northreach (Sanbreque) to begin the quest.

#20. Briar’s Kiss Signboard: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Reward for completing the side-quest Lines in the Sand 2. Find the quest in The Dalimil Inn (Dhalmekia) by talking to L’ubor in the weapon store.

#21. Medicine Chest: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Once the Infirmary is unlocked, talk to Tarja to gain this curiosity.

#22. The Circle of Malius: The most difficult curiosity to earn. The last curiosity is rewarded for completing all 7 Chronolith Trials. There is one Chronolith trial for each of the 7 Eikons. Complete them all to gain the Circle of Malius.

Phoenix Chronolith Trial : Greenheaves, Martha’s Rest (Rosaria) – The gate is located just north of the ‘Greenheaves’ title text on the map screen.

: Greenheaves, Martha’s Rest (Rosaria) – The gate is located just north of the ‘Greenheaves’ title text on the map screen. Garuda Chronolith Trial : The Krozjhit Echoes (Dhalmekia) – Located just southeast of the fast-travel crystal, near the path leading to Drake’s Deep.

: The Krozjhit Echoes (Dhalmekia) – Located just southeast of the fast-travel crystal, near the path leading to Drake’s Deep. Ramuh Chronolith Trial : Norvent Valley, Caer Norvent River Gate (Sanbreque) – Take the path north from the fast-travel crystal and go northeast to reach the trial gate.

: Norvent Valley, Caer Norvent River Gate (Sanbreque) – Take the path north from the fast-travel crystal and go northeast to reach the trial gate. Titan Chronolith Trial : Northern Velkroy Desert, Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekia) – Travel north from the fast-travel crystal to access the marked Norther Velkroy sub-region. In this area, look in the northeast corner.

: Northern Velkroy Desert, Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekia) – Travel north from the fast-travel crystal to access the marked Norther Velkroy sub-region. In this area, look in the northeast corner. Bahamut Chronolith Trial : Cape Orsiere, Royal Meadows (Sanbreque) – Found on the furthest western edge of Cape Orsiere, a sub-region found to the southwest of the Royal Meadows.

: Cape Orsiere, Royal Meadows (Sanbreque) – Found on the furthest western edge of Cape Orsiere, a sub-region found to the southwest of the Royal Meadows. Shiva Chronolith Trial : The Angry Cape, The Shadow Coast (Waloed) – Go to the southwest edge of the Angry Cape area to the west of Eistla. There’s a narrow path on the map that leads to this trial gate.

: The Angry Cape, The Shadow Coast (Waloed) – Go to the southwest edge of the Angry Cape area to the west of Eistla. There’s a narrow path on the map that leads to this trial gate. Odin Chronolith Trial: Badbach Conservatory, Vidargraes (Waloed) – Travel east from the Conservatory to find the trial in the open field.

Collect all 22 Curiosities to unlock the For The Hoard Trophy.