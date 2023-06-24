Final Fantasy 16: How To Earn AP Faster | Masterclass Guide

If you want to earn AP faster in Final Fantasy 16, all you’ll need is a crafting recipe. AP is the currency required to unlock new abilities — as Clive Rosfield unlocks new Eikon powers, you’ll add to your total number of abilities. You’ll need all the AP you can get to fully master your abilities and make them as powerful as they can be. AP is pretty scarce, and you’ll need a lot to upgrade your abilities to their most potent forms. If you’re looking for a way to earn more AP, there’s an easy method you can use about halfway through the main story. All you need is some gold and a trip to the blacksmith.

Why Farm For AP?

AP is a resource that is earned after every battle — you don’t need to level up, and AP can be spent at any time to unlock new abilities. AP can also be refunded for free.

Because you’re limited to what skills you have selected at any time and because you can respec easily, there’s only one reason why you’ll want to farm for AP — to master abilities and make them more powerful. Upgrading abilities enhances them so much, and AP is relatively stingy at the mid-point in the game. If you want to make your favorites better, you can start farming.

The Masterclass trophy is unlocked after unlocking and mastering every ability.

How To Earn AP Faster

Use the shop to earn more AP.

To earn AP faster, you’ll need to acquire a specific accessory. The unique item The Wages of Warcraft gives +20% AP rewards, but it can be upgraded to increase AP by +40% when equipped. That’s a huge boost, and it can be unlocked far, far before the end of the game.

How To Get The Wages of War 2 Accessory : This accessory is available directly following Main Quest: After The Storm — this is the quest that takes you to the Ironblood’s territory.

: This accessory is available directly following — this is the quest that takes you to the territory. After completing the quest, return to the Hideaway . Charon’s shop now sells an accessory called The Wages of Warcraft . These cost 15,000 gold and give +20% AP when equipped.

. Charon’s shop now sells an accessory called . These cost and give when equipped. Purchase x2 The Wages of Warcraft . A second one becomes available later.

. A second one becomes available later. Next, go to Blackthorne’s Forge and open the Reinforce tab . This allows you to upgrade accessories by combining them.

and open the . This allows you to upgrade accessories by combining them. Combine The Wages of Warcraft to create The Wages of Warcraft 2. This doubles the effectiveness, giving +40% AP for all normal encounters.

It’s important to remember this accessory only increases AP gained from normal encounters. Notorious Marks, boss fights and other sources of AP will NOT INCREASE.

Because you can acquire the Wages of Warcraft 2 relatively early in the story — there’s still a lot, and we mean a lot, of story left to go — you can equip it while exploring the countryside and rapidly earn AP. You’ll earn more AP from standard enemy encounters and vastly increase your AP count. You’ll naturally earn almost enough AP in a single run to unlock every ability, but with this item and a little bit of farming, you’ll be able to finish ability board fast.

Farming Tips | Getting The Most Out Of Wages of Warcraft

If you really want to farm AP or just want to complete the Ability Board, go to the highest level location available to you. In the game, the final open-world location is Ravenwit Walls in the Kingdom of Waloed . Go here and hunt monsters for fast AP.

location available to you. In the game, the final open-world location is in the . Go here and hunt monsters for fast AP. You can also earn more AP in New Game+ . While this really isn’t necessary, you can restart the game and begin hunting at a higher difficulty level.

. While this really isn’t necessary, you can restart the game and begin hunting at a higher difficulty level. I recommend equipping the Wages of Warcraft 2 whenever you’re exploring, completing standard side-quests (not Notorious Marks) or bashing through main quests, but before boss fights.

Follow these steps, and you’ll complete the ability board. This unlocks the Masterclass trophy — one of the grindiest trophies to unlock in FF16.