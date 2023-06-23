Final Fantasy 16: All Letter Collectibles | The Pen Is Mightier Guide

Stay in contact with your pals in Final Fantasy 16 with our The Pen Is Mightier trophy guide, showing you how to get all 10 Letters in the story. This is an extremely simple collectible guide, covering how to read through all the letters you’ll receive in Clive’s Chambers — a location that unlocks later in the story. After a big change in the status quo, you’ll be able to return to the Hideaway with new features to explore. One of those features is the Reading Table where you can hear from allies and learn more about the world of FF16. Don’t miss this trophy with the full guide below.

What Are Letters?

Letters are a unique collectible that unlocks by completing specific tasks in the main story — usually by helping someone out. Letters can only be unlocked far into the main story. Around or after Main Quest #28: Home, Sweet Home, you’ll be able to revisit the Hideaway.

How To Use Letters: Go to the Reading Table in Cliver’s Chamber (The Hideaway) to read letters and respond.

Letters are purely a story collectible — you’ll learn about old friends and their current status. Some letters are unlocked automatically while many request completing specific quests. Use the Allant Report NPC in The Hideaway to easily find all side-quests on the world map.

All Letters | The Pen Is Mightier Trophy Guide

Letters are unlocked by completing Main Quests or Side-Quests. Here’s how (and when) you’ll unlock every letter. To earn the trophy, you will also need to check the Reading Table and read them.

Letter #1: The Republic’s Play – Unlocked during MQ #28: Home, Sweet Home. Automatically appears when using the Reading Table for the first time.

Letter #2: A Bird By Any Other name – Unlocked after completing the side-quest The White-Winged Wonder. This side-quest appears after MQ #31: Release in Martha’s Rest — look for the (+) quest marker near the bridge.

Letter #3: An Apple A Day – Unlocked after completing the side-quest The Fruits of Her Labors. This side-quest is found in The Hideaway in the northern garden area. The side-quest appears during MQ #31: Release or MQ #32: Bloodlines.

Letter #4: A Flame None Brighter – Unlocked at the start of MQ #35: Here Be Monsters. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #5: All Quiet In The Dominion – Unlocked at the start of MQ #35: Here Be Monsters. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #6: Homecoming – Unlocked at the start of MQ #39: Bolts From The Blue. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #7: A Desert Alliance – Unlocked at the start of MQ #44: Out Of The Shadow. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #8: Off The Record – Unlocked after speaking to Mid during MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #9: A Bad Feeling… – Unlocked after speaking to Mid during MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

Letter #10: About Blackthorne – Unlocked after speaking to Mid during MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3. Once you reach this point in the story, check the Reading Table. The letter will automatically appear.

And that’s all it takes to unlock The Pen Is Mightier trophy. If you complete all the (+) side-quests and play until the end of the story, you’ll automatically unlock every letter. Don’t forget to read them at your Reading Table in Cliver’s Chambers!