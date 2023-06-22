Final Fantasy 16: How To Unlock The Chocobo Mount

Get your own Chocobo mount in Final Fantasy 16 by completing a story quest that’s surprisingly far into the story. You won’t be able to get your mount until a major story beat — which means there will be minor spoilers ahead. Stop now if you want to avoid spoilers. Most travel is done with fast-travel Obelisks — blue icons that let you warp to any location you’ve previously visited. Chocobos are only useful when revisiting vast plains, which you’ll need to do frequently for late-game Notorious Mark bounty targets.

Chocobo are common companions in the Final Fantasy series. This time you’ll get to summon a Chocobo like your trusty horse in Red Dead Redemption or Witcher 3 — one whistle and your Chocobo will be by your side. This massive bird makes travelling in open-world areas so much faster. Until this mid-point in the main story, you’ll be stuck travelling on-foot. No, you can’t ride just any Chocobo on the road. You’ll need to earn back an old friend. Here’s how to permanently earn your mount, and how (and when) you’ll be able to use it.

When You Can Get The Chocobo Mount

The Chocobo Mount is a special permanent mount you can use in the vast open-world areas of the map to move around much faster. Like a horse in other open-world games, you can summon the Chocobo at any time once it is unlocked.

Chocobo Mount Unlock : Complete The White-Winged Wonder side-quest in the village of Martha’s Rest (Rosaria) next to the Three Reeds region.

Talk to Rowan, the Traveler outside the town. He’s standing near a Chocobo next to the rope bridge. You’ll be sent south to rescue a White Chocobo from poachers. Defeat the poachers to reacquire your faithful steed. Yes, this is the same chocobo from the prologue of the game!

How The Chocobo Mount Works

The Chocobo mount in Final Fantasy 16 is permanent. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to summon the Chocobo at any time in the field. Chocobos can’t be summoned during story sections or during mission areas. They’re only for travelling around the large open-world areas. If you can sprint, then you’ll be able to summon a Chocobo.

To summon your Chocobo Mount , press and hold [ R3 ].

, press and hold [ ]. To ride your mount, press [X (Cross)] while standing near the Chocobo.

Chocobos are large bird-like creatures — and the White Chocobo is your personal mount. You can’t fight on a Chocobo, but you can move around faster. Very, very useful for completing all the Hunt Board quests. If you want to see everything in the vast open-world environment, you’ll want to reunite with your Chocobo ASAP.

That’s how to unlock your Chocobo. This fancy, unique Chocobo is an old friend, so treat it right. Who doesn’t love a good Chocobo in a Final Fantasy game?