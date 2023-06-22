Final Fantasy 16: How To Get The Best Sword | Gotterdamerung Guide

The best sword in Final Fantasy 16 can be unlocked after a lot of monster hunting. Later in the story, you’ll encounter a Blacksmith looking for prime materials to make the world’s best weapon. You’ll begin this quest as early as Main Quest #62, but you won’t find the actual monsters we need to hunt until far later. If you’re hungry to grab the very best weapon and want to prepare yourself, just follow the full side-quest guide below.

The Gotterdamurang or “twilight of the gods” sword is incredibly powerful. It has 375 Phys and 375 Mag rating, making it the best weapon in FF16, and essentially required to fight the toughest opponents in the open-world. This weapon is entirely optional, and unlocking every Notorious Mark monster you must hunt sometimes requires extra steps. Here’s how to get your hands on the Gotterdamurang.

Beginning Your Quest For The Best Weapon

The best sword is a late-game weapon that can only be acquired at The Hideaway hub on (or after) Main Quest #62. You’ll encounter multiple side-quests before this chapter that you’ll need to complete.

, a location you’ll frequently return to as you progress through the story, you’ll need to complete several side-quests. Complete Blacksmith’s Blues 1, Blacksmith’s Blues 2, and Blacksmith’s Blues 3 while progressing. All quests will appear on the map in The Hideaway area.

Once you’ve completed these prerequisites, you’ll be able to take on the final quest.

Blacksmith’s Blues 4 Side-Quest Guide

To craft the ultimate weapon, you’ll need to collect ingredients for the Blacksmith. These are difficult to find — we’ll explain how to get them all in the full guide below. Before beginning, here’s how to start the Blacksmith Blues 4 side-quest.

How To Begin : During Main Quest #62: Across The Narrow , the side-quest Blacksmith’s Blues 4 will become available in The Hideaway — if you’ve finished the previous quests in the series.

: During , the side-quest will become available in — if you’ve finished the previous quests in the series. Talk to the Smith NPC to start the quest. He’ll ask you to find x3 Orichalcum, x2 Darksteel and x1 Primitive Battlehorn.

These ingredients are extremely rare. Finding them all and completing the quest will unlock the Gotterdamurang Sword — the best weapon in Final Fantasy 16. To get started, you’ll need to be ready to hunt S Rank Notorious Marks.

How To Get Orichalcum : Orichalcum is a rare material that only drops from powerful Notorious Mark enemies. These enemies appear in the following locations.

: Orichalcum is a rare material that only drops from powerful enemies. These enemies appear in the following locations. Gorgimera : Located in The Velkroy Desert , in the large desert area that forms the main portion of the map. Find it in the southwest quadrant of the desert. Defeat it to get x1 Orichalcum.

: Located in , in the large desert area that forms the main portion of the map. Find it in the southwest quadrant of the desert. Defeat it to get x1 Orichalcum. Atlas : Located in Eastpool -> Cressidia — go to the large arena to the east of the Cressidia map. Defeat it to get x1 Fallen Iron and x1 Orichalcum.

: Located in — go to the large arena to the east of the Cressidia map. Defeat it to get x1 Fallen Iron and x1 Orichalcum. Behemoth King: Located in Vidargraes, directly west of the fast-travel crystal. Only appears after completing the Nobody’s Tools side-quest, which only unlocks during Main Quest #67. Defeat it to get x1 Behemoth Shackle and x1 Orichalcum.

Darksteel only drops from A Rank Notorious Marks. All of the following marks should be available on the map unless noted otherwise.

How To Get Darksteel : Darksteel is dropped by rare Notorious Mark creates in the overworld. Defeat the following special monsters to earn the Darksteel you need.

: Darksteel is dropped by rare creates in the overworld. Defeat the following special monsters to earn the Darksteel you need. Thanatos : Located in The Gilded Path -> Titan’s Wake in the larger area between the Kretov and Gilded Path crystals. This mark only becomes available after Main Quest #65 . Defeat it to get x1 Darksteel.

: Located in in the larger area between the Kretov and Gilded Path crystals. This mark only becomes available after . Defeat it to get x1 Darksteel. Prince of Death: Located in North Reach -> Royal Meadows in the southwestern passage of the Meadows map. Only appears after completing the Under New Management side-quest in the Imperial town. This quest becomes available during Main Quest #67. Defeat it to get x1 Darksteel.

With both materials collected, there’s just one more unique material to collect.

How To Get A Primitive Battlehorn : The final material is dropped by the last Notorious Mark monster in the open-world.

: The final material is dropped by the last monster in the open-world. Gobermouch: Located in Eistla very close to the crystal, in the structure just south of The Maudlin Mason. Defeat the Goblin Chief to get the Primitive Battlehorn.

Bring the materials back and complete the quest in The Hideaway to acquire the ultimate weapon — Gotterdamurang. It has 375 Phys and 375 Mag, making this the best possible weapon your hero can acquire.