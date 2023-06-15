Fans Are Excited For Final Fantasy XVI One Week Out From Release

The timeline of a game, from its announcement to its release, can be an excellent indication of whether players will try it or not. After all, if there’s little hype for a game at launch, only select people will get it. But if there’s an enthusiasm for the title, then sales will likely boom upon release. When Final Fantasy XVI was announced, it wasn’t met with much more than an “Oh, they’re making another one.” The previous mainline entry was adored, but it also had some key flaws in it. Things only grew more curious in gamers’ minds when they heard the new game would break many conventions.

For example, it would be an M-Rated game, one of the few to go for that rating outside of a certain “origin” title. Second, like that origin title, it would focus on action-style combat versus the turn-based RPG mechanics that the series is known for. Another change would be the story. It was going to be one that had a mature tone to it and would use next-gen graphics to make the characters feel realistic and their actions impactful.

It took a while for gamers to warm up to this new shift. Square Enix felt that this would be the best way to go, but that doesn’t always mean they were on “the right path.” However, after a set of trailers and the recent release of the Final Fantasy XVI demo, fans are eager to get their hands on the game. Luckily for them, they only have to wait another week before its release.

On sites like Push Square, they held a poll about the recent demo and whether they were excited about the game after trying it. Eight thousand people answered the poll and over 60% felt it was “fantastic” and wanted to play the full game to see what else would be in it.

Another 16% said they liked it, and 11% admitted they still needed to try the demo. So if you add all these numbers up, you get a good percentage of players reacting positively, or likely to react positively, to what the game offers. If others are in this group, the game will likely sell well.

However, a word of warning. It’s been noted on social media and sites like VGC that copies of the title are already out. That means you might start seeing spoilers popping up on social media, YouTube, and beyond. So if you don’t want any spoilers, you might want to set up some protection.