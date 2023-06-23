Final Fantasy 16: How To Earn Renown & Get Rewards | Careful Whisper Trophy Guide

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Earn renown in Final Fantasy 16 and unlock Patron Items with our Careful Whisper trophy guide. About 15-20 hours into the story, you’ll finally unlock this important new feature — Renown! By completing side-quests and defeating Notorious Marks, you’ll earn a special currency that increases your fame across the realm. The higher your renown, the more free items you’ll get from the Patron’s Whisper vendor in the Hideaway. Some of these items are pretty great, including some songs you can only unlock through Renown. Learn how to earn Renown and what all the rewards are with the full guide below.
What Is Renown?
Renown is a special currency that can only be used at the Hideaway. After completing Main Quest #31: Release, return to the Hideaway to unlock two important new facilities — the Hunt Board and the Renown Vendor.
The Renown NPC will give you rewards in exchange for Renown. Renown is earned after the time-skip for completing certain types of activities.
- Earn Renown Through These Activities:
- Completing Side-Quests
- Defeating Notorious Marks
For each side-quest you complete and Notorious Mark you destroy, you’ll earn Renown. Side-quests can be missed so you’ll want to complete them ASAP. Check your map to see all the currently available quests. Notorious Marks will also appear as you progress but are always available to hunt — they spawn in the open-world environment.
Unlock all 16 Patron Items (rewards for turning in Renown) to earn the Careful Whisper trophy.
All Patron Items | Careful Whisper Trophy
Spend Renown you earn through side-quests and Notorious Marks at the Patron’s Whisper vendor facility in The Hideaway. You can find side-quests through the Allant Report nearby and find Notorious Marks from the Hunt Board.
There are 16 Patron Items you can earn by spending Renown.
- Patron Reward #1: Talk of the Teahouse
- Cost: 15 Renown
- Reward: x20 Valley Madder, x20 Bloody Hide, x20 Steelsilk, x400 Ability Points
- Patron Reward #2: Respect
- Cost: 45 Renown
- Reward: x1 Meteorite
- Patron Reward #3: Pillow Talk
- Cost: 85 Renown
- Reward: x1 Berserker Ring
- Patron Reward #4: A Swelling Chorus
- Cost: 135 Renown
- Reward: x1 A Rose Is A Rose Orchestrion, x1 Empty Shard
- Patron Reward #5: A Prayer for Safe Travels
- Cost: 205 Renown
- Reward: x1 Cleric’s Medallion
- Patron Reward #6: Safe Passage
- Cost: 295 Renown
- Reward: x1 Dire Wolf Jess
- Patron Reward #7: A Token
- Cost: 410 Renown
- Reward: x25 Briar Clam Shell, x15 Desert Rose, x800 Ability Points
- Patron Reward #8: The Bearer’s Plight
- Cost: 550 Renown
- Reward: x2 Meteorite
- Patron Reward #9: A Light From The Heavens
- Cost: 715 Renown
- Reward: x1 High Cleric’s Medallion
- Patron Reward #10: A Pall Lifted
- Cost: 905 Renown
- Reward: x40 Sharp Fang, x30 Bloody Hide, x30 Steelsilk, x1500 Ability Points
- Patron Reward #11: Newfound Purpose
- Cost: 1120 Renown
- Reward: No Risk, No Reward Orchestrion, x1 Amber
- Patron Reward #12: A Gift
- Cost: 1360 Renown
- Reward: x1 Talisman of Priming
- Patron Reward #13: A Fitting Performance
- Cost: 1635 Renown
- Reward: x20 Clutchmine, x50 Wyrrite, x50 Magicked Ash, x2500 Ability Points
- Patron Reward #14: Faith Undying
- Cost: 1965 Renown
- Reward: x1 Ring of the Swiftshot
- Patron Reward #15: Continental Acclaim
- Cost: 2365 Renown
- Reward: x1 Genji Gloves
- Patron Reward #16: Unsigned
- Cost: 2850 Renown
- Reward: To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion, x1 Fallen Enigma
You only need 2,850 Renown total to unlock all 16 Patron Items. You don’t need to complete all side-quests to earn this much — just almost all of them.