Final Fantasy 16: How To Earn Renown & Get Rewards | Careful Whisper Trophy Guide

Earn renown in Final Fantasy 16 and unlock Patron Items with our Careful Whisper trophy guide. About 15-20 hours into the story, you’ll finally unlock this important new feature — Renown! By completing side-quests and defeating Notorious Marks, you’ll earn a special currency that increases your fame across the realm. The higher your renown, the more free items you’ll get from the Patron’s Whisper vendor in the Hideaway. Some of these items are pretty great, including some songs you can only unlock through Renown. Learn how to earn Renown and what all the rewards are with the full guide below.

More Final Fantasy XVI guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Curiosity Collectibles | All Notorious Marks

What Is Renown?

Renown is a special currency that can only be used at the Hideaway. After completing Main Quest #31: Release, return to the Hideaway to unlock two important new facilities — the Hunt Board and the Renown Vendor.

The Renown NPC will give you rewards in exchange for Renown. Renown is earned after the time-skip for completing certain types of activities.

Earn Renown Through These Activities :

: Completing Side-Quests

Defeating Notorious Marks

For each side-quest you complete and Notorious Mark you destroy, you’ll earn Renown. Side-quests can be missed so you’ll want to complete them ASAP. Check your map to see all the currently available quests. Notorious Marks will also appear as you progress but are always available to hunt — they spawn in the open-world environment.

Unlock all 16 Patron Items (rewards for turning in Renown) to earn the Careful Whisper trophy.

All Patron Items | Careful Whisper Trophy

Spend Renown you earn through side-quests and Notorious Marks at the Patron’s Whisper vendor facility in The Hideaway. You can find side-quests through the Allant Report nearby and find Notorious Marks from the Hunt Board.

There are 16 Patron Items you can earn by spending Renown.

Patron Reward #1 : Talk of the Teahouse

: Talk of the Teahouse Cost : 15 Renown

: 15 Renown Reward: x20 Valley Madder, x20 Bloody Hide, x20 Steelsilk, x400 Ability Points

Patron Reward #2 : Respect

: Respect Cost : 45 Renown

: 45 Renown Reward: x1 Meteorite

Patron Reward #3 : Pillow Talk

: Pillow Talk Cost : 85 Renown

: 85 Renown Reward: x1 Berserker Ring

Patron Reward #4 : A Swelling Chorus

: A Swelling Chorus Cost : 135 Renown

: 135 Renown Reward: x1 A Rose Is A Rose Orchestrion, x1 Empty Shard

Patron Reward #5 : A Prayer for Safe Travels

: A Prayer for Safe Travels Cost : 205 Renown

: 205 Renown Reward: x1 Cleric’s Medallion

Patron Reward #6 : Safe Passage

: Safe Passage Cost : 295 Renown

: 295 Renown Reward: x1 Dire Wolf Jess

Patron Reward #7 : A Token

: A Token Cost : 410 Renown

: 410 Renown Reward: x25 Briar Clam Shell, x15 Desert Rose, x800 Ability Points

Patron Reward #8 : The Bearer’s Plight

: The Bearer’s Plight Cost : 550 Renown

: 550 Renown Reward: x2 Meteorite

Patron Reward #9 : A Light From The Heavens

: A Light From The Heavens Cost : 715 Renown

: 715 Renown Reward: x1 High Cleric’s Medallion

Patron Reward #10 : A Pall Lifted

: A Pall Lifted Cost : 905 Renown

: 905 Renown Reward: x40 Sharp Fang, x30 Bloody Hide, x30 Steelsilk, x1500 Ability Points

Patron Reward #11 : Newfound Purpose

: Newfound Purpose Cost : 1120 Renown

: 1120 Renown Reward: No Risk, No Reward Orchestrion, x1 Amber

Patron Reward #12 : A Gift

: A Gift Cost : 1360 Renown

: 1360 Renown Reward: x1 Talisman of Priming

Patron Reward #13 : A Fitting Performance

: A Fitting Performance Cost : 1635 Renown

: 1635 Renown Reward: x20 Clutchmine, x50 Wyrrite, x50 Magicked Ash, x2500 Ability Points

Patron Reward #14 : Faith Undying

: Faith Undying Cost : 1965 Renown

: 1965 Renown Reward: x1 Ring of the Swiftshot

Patron Reward #15 : Continental Acclaim

: Continental Acclaim Cost : 2365 Renown

: 2365 Renown Reward: x1 Genji Gloves

Patron Reward #16 : Unsigned

: Unsigned Cost : 2850 Renown

: 2850 Renown Reward: To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion, x1 Fallen Enigma

You only need 2,850 Renown total to unlock all 16 Patron Items. You don’t need to complete all side-quests to earn this much — just almost all of them.