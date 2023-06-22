Final Fantasy 16: All Notorious Marks | Hunter, Hunted Trophy Guide

Go from hunted to hunter with this full list of Notorious Marks in FF16.

Track down every one of the Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks with our complete guide. Notorious Marks are the hunts of FF16 — powerful monsters with valuable bounties on their heads. Each battle is marked on the Hunt Board which unlocks deep into the main story. As you progress, most hunts will unlock naturally just by completing main quests.

But, some Notorious Marks require completing side-quests first — especially side-quests that unlock specific sections of the open-world map you can’t access. There are a lot of creatures to find, and while we won’t break down how to beat them all, we will share when you’ll encounter them — and when you need to check for any new Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks that might pop up as you play.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more Notorious Mark locations and pictures!]

What Are Notorious Marks?

Notorious Marks are unique monsters that are much more powerful than regular encounters. These optional bosses give big rewards — they’re worth fighting, despite the accelerated challenge.

Most Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks are available through the Hunt Board. The Hunt Board becomes available after the main story quest Release — after the in-game story time skip. Bounties will appear as you progress in the story. Check the Hunt Board after the main quests (MQ) listed below.

Rarely, a Notorious Mark monster will require completing a side-quest or be involved in the completion of a side-quest. Some quests, like the Blacksmith’s Blues require collecting rare materials only dropped by Notorious Marks.

How To Find All Notorious Marks

Check the Hunt Board after or during the Main Quests listed below. You can’t miss any Notorious Marks. If a Notorious Mark is too tough, you can come back later after leveling up. Defeat all 32 Notorious Marks to unlock the Hunter, Hunted trophy.

#1. Ahriman: MQ #31: Release – Found during the Main Quest in Sorrowise, south of Martha’s Rest. Can’t be missed.

#2. Belphegor: MQ #31: Release – After unlocking the Hunt Board in the Hideaway hub. Accept Belphegor and travel to The Broken Hilt in Eastpool (Rosaria) and defeat the flying dragon. The Broken Hilt is a named location on the map that’s a high peak.

#3. Aruna / The Angel of Death: MQ #31: Release – After unlocking the Hunt Board in the Hideaway hub. Accept Aruna and travel to Claireview in Northreach (Sanbreque) and defeat the wind monster.

#4. Dozmare: MQ #35: Here Be Monsters – Complete the side-quest Blacksmith’s Blues available in the Hideaway hub. For this side-quest, you’ll be tasked to defeat this mark. Accept the job from the Hunt Board and travel to the Caer Norvent River Gate (Sanbreque) to find it. The griffin will attack when you approach the old castle gate.

#5. Sekhret: MQ #37: After the Storm – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is in the northwest of Greenheaves, the region north of Martha’s Rest. Sekrhet is a powerful minotaur.

#6. Severian: MQ #37: After the Storm – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is on the west road of Sorrowise from Martha’s Rest. Near the crashed airship, you’ll find a Fallen Automaton.

#7. Flan Prince: MQ #39: Bolts From The Blue – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in the north of Hawk’s Cry Cliff (Rosaria). The Flan is a returning slime monster common in Final Fantasy.

#8. Fastitocalon: MQ #41: Riddle of the Sands – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in the Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekia) — the mark is in the far northeast of the map. This is an especially difficult Adamantoise turtle.

#9. Soul Stingers: MQ #44: Out of the Shadow – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in The Fields of Corava section of Dravozd (Dhalmekia). Go to the field north of the Empty Hovel marker to find a swarm of killer bugs.

#10. Grimalkin: MQ #44: Out of the Shadow – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located at The Cattery section of The Jaw (Dhalmekia) to the west of the Fields of Corava. Approach the Cattery and the saber-tooth tiger will appear.

#11. Nine of Knives: MQ #44: Out of the Shadow – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located at The Jaw (Dhalmekia), a large area in the southwest of the region. The mark appears in the center — a dangerous assassin stands over a body on the road.

#12. Atlas: MQ #44: Out of the Shadow – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in Cressidia on the Eastpool (Rosaria) map. The giant fallen is located in the east arena of the Cressidia location.

#13. Bomb King: MQ #47: Letting Off Steam 3 – Part of the Weird Science side-quest found in the Hideaway. Begin this quest, then use the Hunt Board. The Bomb King is located at The Crock in The Dragon’s Aery (Sanbreque) region. The Bomb (in a crown) is in a small area in the east, north of the Imperial Chase path.

#14. The Ten of Clubs: MQ #52: Things Fall Apart – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in The Fields of Corova, in a small area called Vamare. The fields are located in Dravozd (Dhalmekia) — Vamare is a small square ruin in the southeast of the Fields of Corova.

#15. Mageth Brothers: MQ #52: Things Fall Apart – Standard Hunt Board quest. The marks are located in Quietsands, a section of Port Isolde (Rosaria). Find their arena north of the Silken Strand. The trio of Ironblood are on the beach.

#16. Svarog: MQ #52: Things Fall Apart – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located at Mornebrume in Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate. The creature is in the far south of the map from the fast-travel crystal. A full-sized dragon will appear when you approach the marker.

#17. Notorious Pack: MQ #56: Cloak and Dagger – Standard Hunt Board quest. The marks are located on The Gilded Path in the Tabor (Dahlmekia) region. The arena is south of the village of Tabor — approaching the pack of monstrous wolves will begin the encounter.

#18. Holy Trumpitour: MQ #56: Cloak and Dagger – Required to complete the side-quest For Great Justice 2 found in Lost Wing (Sanbreque). After completing the side-quest, the mark will appear. Find it in the Cellar Passage.

#19. Dread Comet: MQ #58: Song of Hope – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located at The Sickle in The Jaw (Dhalmekia) region. The Sickle is a small arena between The Jaw and the Fields of Corova. The Dread Comet is a colorful Chocobo!

#20. Carrot: MQ #59: Like Father, Like Daughter – Part of the side-quest Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol available in the Hideaway. Talk to Nigel, Head Botanist in the far north of the map to begin the side-quest. Carrot is found in The Whispering Waters area of Three Reeds (Rosaria). Defeat the ugly Morbol for a consumable potency reward from Nigel.

#21. Gorgimera: MQ #62: Across The Narrow – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in The Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekia) west of the center of the desert (The Watcher). The powerful chimera is wandering the desert.

#22. Pandemonium: MQ #63: Footfalls in Ash – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located in Skaithfarr of the Shadow Coast (Waloed) region. Found in the large arena on the west side of the map. The magically-infused beast will emerge from the old castle ruins when you approach.

#23. Agni: MQ #65: Brotherhood – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is located at Halfcombe in The Edge of Infinity (Waloed) region. Found in the arena following the path north from the Edge of Infinity entrance. A basilisk will emerge from the Fallen ruins.

#24. Gobermouch: MQ #65: Brotherhood – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is found right near Eistla (Waloed), south of the Maudlin Mason. The Orc Chieftain will attack when you climb the ladder to the small arena.

#25. Bygul: MQ #65: Brotherhood – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is found in Kritten Hollow of Ravenwit Walls (Waloed). Find it in the field just northeast of the Ravenwit Walls crystal.

#26. Thanatos: MQ #65: Brotherhood – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is found in The Titan’s Wake area of The Gilded Path (Dhalmekia). The powerful Fallen giant comes to life when you approach on the narrow canyon path.

#27. Terminus: MQ #65: Brotherhood – Standard Hunt Board quest. The mark is found in The Crock area of The Dragon’s Aery (Sanbreque) region. Found in the large arena north of the Imperial Chase path. The Fallen Orb springs to life when you enter its arena.

#28. Gizamaluk: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Required to complete the side-quest An Inconvenient Truth. This side-quest is found in The Hideaway, use your Reading Table in Clive’s Chambers to begin the quest. This unlocks the Garnick area of the map in the Vidargraes (Waloed) region. A lightning monster will spawn when you enter the main square of Garnick.

#29. Kuza Beast: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Required to begin the side-quest Nobody’s Tool. Talk to Dorys on the Boarding Deck on The Hideaway to begin this quest. Travel to Balmung Dark in Ravenwit Walls (Waloed) to encounter the Kuza Beast. The powerful Behemoth resides in the coliseum arena.

#30. Behemoth King: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Required to complete the side-quest Nobody’s Tool from the previous Notorious Mark. After defeating the Kuza Beast, you’ll be able to encounter the Behemoth King. It is located in Vidargraes (Waloed) just southwest of the fast-travel crystal. The powered-up Behemoth

#31. Knight of the Splendent Heart: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Required to complete the side-quest Under New Management 2 — begin the quest by talking to Isabelle in Northreach (Sanbreque). Completing this quest will unlock this mark. It is located in the Royal Meadows, near the Penitent Gate. The massive dragoon is especially powerful.

#32. Prince of Death: MQ #67: Back To Their Origin – Also only available after completing the side-quest Under New Management 2. Found on the west passage near Westwatch or the Royal Meadows. This twisted Fallen Lich is the final Notorious Mark.

Clear all 32 Notorious Marks to unlock the Hunter, Hunted trophy. That covers all Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks in the open-world map.