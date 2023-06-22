Final Fantasy 16: How To Get All Consumable Upgrades | Potency & Capacity Guide

Boost your potion power with all the consumable upgrades in Final Fantasy 16. Potions are the only way to fully heal in combat — magical healing won’t fully heal you. That makes potions incredibly important when you’re taking on tough enemies. As you progress through the story, you’ll unlock side-quests that reward you with curiosities that give you permanent upgrades. There are four specific curiosities that give you upgrades related to your potions specifically — consumables in your very limited inventory.

Learn how to make the most out of your inventory. Here’s how to increase consumable potency and capacity with these four curiosities collectibles.

What Are Consumable Upgrades?

There are two types of Potion / Inventory Consumable Upgrade — one upgrades potency and one upgrades capacity. Potency upgrades make your consumables more effective when used. Capacity upgrades allow you to carry more consumables in your inventory.

Potions are the only way to fully heal in combat. Healing magic won’t fully heal thanks to the scratch damage system in the game. That makes these upgrades incredibly useful. They will only become available much later in the story, so look out for the following side-quests to get the upgrades you need.

Earning all four upgrades will unlock the ‘With Two Ds‘ trophy. See what quests you must complete to unlock all consumable upgrades in Final Fantasy 16 with these bullet points.

How To Unlock All Consumable Upgrades

There are four potion upgrades in FF16. To earn them, complete side-quests that become available at certain intervals in the main story.

Potency Upgrade #1 : The Hideaway – Complete the Root of the Problem side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at Main Quest #37: After the Storm .

: The Hideaway – Complete the side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at . Talk to Nigel, Head Botanist. Complete the quest to earn the Morganbeard Extract Curiosity. Increases consumable potency.

Capacity Upgrade #1 : The Hideaway – Complete the Weird Science side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at Main Quest #47: Letting Off Steam 3 .

: The Hideaway – Complete the side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at . Talk to Owain, Engineer and deliver Bomb Ash. Complete the quest to earn the Treated Potion Satchel Curiosity. Increases consumable inventory capacity.

Potency Upgrade #2 : The Hideaway – Complete the Please Sire, Can I Have Some Morbol side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at Main Quest #59: Like Father, Like Daughter .

: The Hideaway – Complete the side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at . Talk to Nigel, Head Botanist to begin the quest. For this quest, you must defeat Notorious Mark: Carrot . Turn in the Morbol Tendril to get the Invigorated Morganbeard Extract . This further upgrades consumable potency.

to begin the quest. For this quest, you must defeat . Turn in the to get the . This further upgrades consumable potency. Carrot Location: Travel to Three Reeds -> Whispering Waters. There’s a large arena north of the Three Reeds field called Whispering Waters on the map. Defeat the unique Morbol — you can get the location on the Hunt Board.

Capacity Upgrade #2 : The Hideaway – Complete the Even Weirder Science side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at Main Quest #62: Across The Narrow .

: The Hideaway – Complete the side-quest. This side-quest becomes available at . Talk to Owain, Engineer. Complete the quest to acquire the Expanded Potion Satchel. With this, you’ll be able to unlock the final potion upgrade and increase capacity further.

That’s all four consumable upgrades in FF16. Find all four to unlock the ‘With Two Ds‘ trophy — and gain the maximum number of consumable slots in your inventory.