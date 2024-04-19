Call of Duty Could Be Coming To Game Pass, Maybe

Call of Duty is one of the most popular franchises that has been on a pattern of releasing games yearly but while their games are progressively getting more and more expensive, many are wishing for some to be added to Xbox Game Pass.

Recently a Reddit user saw that the Call of Duty title was listed in a catalog of games for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the mobile app, according to GameRant. This makes many assume it could be a hint toward a Call of Duty game being added to Game Pass later on, but this isn’t confirmed as of yet.

However, something else to make note of is that Microsoft did close a real with Activision Blizzard just late last year, which also added more thoughts ad rumors of Call of Duty possibly making it onto Game Pass. Something else to note is, furtherback, the CEO Phil Spencer did release a statement saying how the developers were working on getting the game onto Game Pass but just without a timeframe of when this might would happen.

In the catalog picture we see shared on social media, it is Call of Duty Black Ops III displayed, which to many might have been the best Black Ops.

For now, nothing is confirmed but it could be likely. Call of Duty Black Ops III can be purchased for Xbox through the Microsoft store, or on PS5 and PC through their stores. Stay tuned for further information if the Call of Duty games make it onto Game Pass or not.