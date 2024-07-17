STALKER 2: Heart Of Chornobyl Introduces Us To A New Character, Faust

We wonder if knowing Faust will be more than what we bargained for.

GSC Game World has introduced us to a new character in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

In a tweet, GSC Game World has shared pics and a description of Faust, a man who is clearly blind, perhaps strikingly so. And we do have to credit GSC Game World for doing their proper research on this one.

The completely ghostly white appearance of Faust’s eyes suggests that he has gone blind from cataracts. It just so happens that radiation, like the type that one could get exposed to in the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R, would make one develop cataracts.

This is the text description GSC Game World have shared alongside their reveal:

“A decade has passed, and they are still cursed by many stalkers. They say there are no such things as former fanatics. They deserve a bullet as soon as they get in the crosshairs.

When the Varta and its new order came in with the D4 treaty, they agreed to do things that made even the most experienced Dolgovites look beyond the Perimeter.

The Monolith is dead. But for most, its cause still lives on as long as the Wild Island exists. And while the Vagabond is trying to get his brothers out of hell, Faust… has his own picture of the future.”

As reported by ITC.ua, we didn’t know it but we actually received an introduction to Faust already, in a way. Faust was the voice we heard in the last two S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl cinematic trailers.

Here’s what Faust said on these trailers:

“The zone is as you see it. I have shown you how I see it. Go your own way, and then you will be able to see the Zone… in your own way.”

“I made one false step, and my whole world plunged into darkness.”

Of course, we cannot end this without bringing up the literary reference from Faust’s name itself. Johann Georg Faust was established to be a real person, a traveling magician who also claimed to do alchemy and astronomy, and was also considered a charlatan.

A legend formed around Faust after his death, that would then be the inspiration for various plays, novels, and other media about him, written by the likes of Christopher Marlowe and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. The Faust in popular literature we know is a scholar who makes a deal with the devil, for knowledge and immeasurable powers, in exchange for his soul.

If that doesn’t make you wonder what S.T.A.L.K.E.R. ‘s Faust had done, and if he has more power than he lets on, we don’t know what will.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is releasing this year as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG. It has yet to be Steam Deck Verified, but early demos on the platform are promising.