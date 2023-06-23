The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Are Already Petitioning For A PlayStation 5 Release

Update:

Phil Spencer touched on this very subject during today’s FTC hearing. As mentioned in our post, there are no specific platforms picked out yet for the game as it’s still too far away.

Original Story…

When it comes to Microsoft, they have been on a bit of a buying spree. With the purchase of ZeniMax Media in their rearview mirror, their focus is now on Activision Blizzard. However, fans are not quite done with the ZeniMax Media purchase. We have started seeing petitions increase because some of these upcoming games will become exclusive under the Microsoft umbrella. Bethesda’s Starfield was one of those games that recently made a surge of players petitioning online. That game is coming this September, but already fans are looking beyond that game and setting up hopes that their next RPG release, The Elder Scrolls 6, will also release on the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft strives to become competitive within the console marketplace, so it makes sense that some of its games acquired through purchases will become exclusive to the Xbox line of console platforms. Starfield is one of those games that is slated to release this September, as mentioned. However, Bethesda’s confirmed that their next game would be The Elder Scrolls 6. With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being such a massively beloved RPG across multiple platforms, it’s been a wonder for some fans whether we would see this game also land on the PlayStation 5.

So far, there’s no word on what platforms this game will be released on. Again, it’s not a title to hit production until Starfield is released and the post-launch content is completed. As a result, we’re a good way off from the title even being marketed right now for any platform. But some fans already assume this will be another Xbox exclusive and have started petitions to ensure that the game will also land on PlayStation 5. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case.

Recently, some reports from the Microsoft FTC court case stated that some future ZeniMax Media games would release on competitor platforms. So it could be that this is one of those games that will land on platforms outside of the PC and Xbox Series X/S. Likewise, it might help Microsoft’s case as they are striving to acquire Activision Blizzard while stating the Call of Duty franchise won’t end up being another Microsoft-exclusive franchise.

Again, we can only wait and see what the future holds for Microsoft and their first-party video game titles. It’s going to be a good while before any information is released regarding The Elder Scroll 6 simply because Starfield is next in line for a release. Currently, Starfield is set to launch into the marketplace on September 6, 2023. As mentioned, when this game does launch into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.