PSA: Don’t Miss The Most Important FF16 Side-Quests

The best Final Fantasy 16 side-quests really shouldn’t be missed — and they’re easy to identify thanks to a unique marker. Side-quests appear very early in the story, but don’t become really important until after a major event unfolds. We won’t get into spoilers here, but after about 15-20 hours of gameplay, the world opens up and gives you access to even more side-quests. And some of these side-quests are absolutely essential for progression.

The most important side-quests don’t just give Clive Rosfield, your main character, EXP and gold to spend at the shops. Certain quests unlock permanent upgrades like mounts, recipes for crafting and new consumable upgrades. If a side-quest is specially marked, you’ll want to complete it ASAP.

It is important to know that some side-quests can be missed. While we can’t confirm if these special side-quests can be missed — they’re so important, we think it might be impossible to miss them — but we do know that regular side-quests can absolutely be missed if you don’t complete them when they appear. If you progress the story too far, they’ll be cut off forever. Just something to keep in mind while exploring the world of FF16.

Side-Quests You Need To Complete

While progressing through the story of Final Fantasy 16, you absolutely must complete side-quests marked with a plus sign [+] ASAP. Side-quests normally are indicated by a green marker on the map. The most important quests have a green marker with a plus sign [+] in the center. These are critical side-quests.

Completing these quests will unlock permanent upgrades for Clive. These include new features, new crafting items, and upgrades to your inventory. Here’s a quick rundown of what kinds of rewards these quests will give.

Look for icons like this!

Important Plus [+] Side-Quests Unlocks :

: Chocobo Mount

Crafting Recipes

Consumable Inventory Capacity Upgrades

Consumable Potency Upgrades

These types of quests will only appear about 15-20 hours into the story, after a big event which changes your situation. We won’t get into spoilers, but you’ll know it when it happens. After this point, important side-quests will begin to appear at the Hideaway and other story locations.

The Chocobo Mount is one of the most important and is located early. You’ll find this one after completing the Release main quest in Martha’s Rest. Other quests will appear in The Hideaway so check your map often — the Botanist in the north section will upgrade your potions after a certain point in the story has been crossed.

Some quests will also give valuables like curiosities or unlock new sections of the map. Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure whether these quests are always marked — in my experience, side-quests that give curiosities are NOT always marked, so you’ll need to do them all to get your hands on certain ones required to fill your Wall of Memories in Clive’s Chamber.