Here Are Your PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Games For August

Sony’s subscription service PlayStation Plus receives monthly updates. These games can be limited to specific tiers. A total of 11 games are coming this month, the following nine games are going to be available for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

As shared over on the PlayStation.Blog. There are nine games available for PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers. It’s also the fifteenth anniversary of PlayStation Plus and as part of the celebration Premium subscribers are getting a free trial of Death Stranding 2 On The Beach.

PlayStation Plus Extra games

Mortal Kombat 1 – PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-man – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Sword of the Sea – PlayStation 5

Earth Defense Force 6 – PlayStation 4

Unicorn Overload – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End and The Secret Key – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Indika – PlayStation 5

Harold Halibut – PlayStation 5

Coral Island – PlayStation 5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Resident Evil 2 – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

