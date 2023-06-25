Final Fantasy 16: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

After years and years of anticipation and waiting, Final Fantasy 16 is finally here and available exclusively on the PlayStation 5. While it was received well by critics and already seems to be a major sales success, some were worried that it would be too much of a departure from what fans have come to expect from the Final Fantasy series with its real-time combat and de-emphasized RPG mechanics.

It seems like Final Fantasy fans are split on how they feel about the new gameplay focuses that Final Fantasy 16 has. Since the game is such a departure for the series in terms of its main gameplay mechanics, many fans are wondering if Final Fantasy 16 has changed other series staples such as the longer playtime that Final Fantasy games are known for.

If you’re wondering how long Final Fantasy 16 takes to beat, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s length so that you can budget your free time accordingly.

How Long is Final Fantasy 16?

It’s important to note before getting into Final Fantasy 16‘s length that, as with any game, the amount of time players will get out of it varies greatly depending on an individual’s play style. That said, aggregate website HowLongToBeat helps clear the air when it comes to understanding a game’s length by giving multiple lengths depending on a small sample size of differing play styles.

On average it takes players roughly 37 hours to complete Final Fantasy 16‘s main story while also doing some side content, according to HowLongToBeat. While not a perfect measurement for all players and their individual play styles, that’s a solid estimate for those looking to play the game at their own pace without feeling the need to complete every side quest or best every optional boss.

For those looking to mainline the game’s story without doing a ton of optional content, expect the game to take you roughly 26 hours. If you want to complete the main story and all the side quests, HowLongToBeat says that you should expect a playtime of around 44.5 hours.

For Platinum trophy hunters and other completionists, Final Fantasy 16 will offer a lot of additional time compared to those simply looking to play the main story and some side quests as the aggregate site says that 77 hours is the average completionist length of the game.

Because HowLongToBeat is an aggregate site, however, make sure to take its information with a grain of salt. It’s possible that the length of your playthrough could vary from the numbers listed above as a result, so keep that in mind as you play.

