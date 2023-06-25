Final Fantasy 16: Blacksmith Blues Side Quest Guide

There is a decent amount of side content in Final Fantasy 16 for players to sink their teeth into. While many of the side quests leave players feeling a little bit underwhelmed, the side quests that do leave an impression can net players some of the best gear in the entire game.

One such side quest is the Blacksmith Blues quest which becomes available during the Here Be Monsters main quest mission that has players help Blackthorne the Hideaway blacksmith remember that he’s great at working the forge. If you’re struggling with completing the side quest, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to do the Blacksmith Blues side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

More Final Fantasy 16 guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Beginner’s Guide | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Curiosity Collectibles | All Notorious Marks | All Patron Items | All Letters | Beginner’s Guide | Benedikta Boss Guide | Garuda Boss Guide | How Long Does Final Fantasy 16 Take to Beat? |

How to Start Blacksmith Blues

As mentioned above, you won’t have access to the Blacksmith Blues side quest until you start the Here Be Monsters main quest. At this point in the game, you should be somewhere in the upper 20s in terms of your level. To begin the quest, head to the Hideaway and speak with August. You’ll find August in the southeast corner of the Mess near the Counter.

Blacksmith Blues Quest Guide

August will tell you that he’s worried about Blackthorne the blacksmith but doesn’t know what seems to be bothering him. Head to the Black Hammer and talk with Blackthorne. He’ll tell you that he feels like his forging skills aren’t very good. In order to inspire Blackthorne, you’ll be tasked with tracking down some finely crafted leather made by a leatherworker that Blackthorne admires. After talking with Blackthorne, go talk to Charon the shopkeeper.

Charon will tell you that the leatherworker you’re looking for went off to hunt a griffin, but no one has heard from them since they left. After talking with Charon, head to the Hunt Board in the Mess and talk with Nektar the Moogle. Select “Ask about griffin sightings” when talking with Nektar and then take a look at the board to learn where Dozmare the griffin is located.

Dozmare is a B-rank hunt so make sure that you’re ready for a relatively tough fight before leaving the Hideaway. The Hunt board will tell you that the griffin is located near the Ceir Norvent West Gate, but you won’t be able to fast travel there directly. Instead, travel to the Lostwing Obelisk in Sanbreque and head as far southwest as possible by following the roads through Cutter’s Gate. Once you make it to the location marked on the Hunt board, you’ll see a quick cutscene where Dozmare swoops down and attacks Clive.

After the cutscene ends, it’ll be time to fight the griffin. It’s a pretty tough enemy, but as long as you dodge out of the way of its attacks and launch counterattacks of your own, you shouldn’t have too much trouble dealing with it. The only tricky part about it, however, is that Dozmare will frequently fly around the area, making it unable to be hit by Clive’s melee attacks. When it starts flying, use magic to hit it for some chip damage or use the ranged Eikon abilities that Rumuh offers.

Once the griffin is finished, speak with the man to the south and he’ll give you Treated Leather. Return back to the Hideaway and give Blackthorne the Treated Leather. Finish talking with the blacksmith and he’ll give you the Drakeslayer’s Belt Design Draft, the recipe required to craft the Drakeslayer’s Belt with Blackthorne.