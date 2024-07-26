Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Receives New Update

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now dropped a new update, bringing its Season 2 online with many fixes and things added to the game. With the update, we can see that a new character has been introduced to the game, Mrs. Freeze. This character comes from the world where Brainiac invasion has Mr. Freeze’s planet in a decaying state. With her being the last survivor on her planet she works desperately under any conditions to save her wife. Mrs. Freeze and Mr. Freeze are identical for the aspect that they both have loved ones in a cryogenically frozen state according to ComicBook.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released on January 30th, 2024, and is seen as an action-filled adventure shooter that was developed by Rocksteady Studios. While the game hasn’t gotten the best reviews or feedback, many do still enjoy the game and with it receiving more updates, there is hope that it will continue to get better and better as time goes on.

The patch notes for the Season 2 update can be read below.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug whereby the 2 Piece Bonus of Two-Face’s Tier 2 Infamy Set did not trigger its stated effects.

Fixed a bug that caused players’ to be unable to move if they started the ‘Superhero Rescue’ mission from the lobby with The Joker selected.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from progressing past the Flash Infused enemy unlock screen while playing as The Joker.

Fixed a bug during Killing Time whereby enemies would sometimes fail to spawn at certain Mastery levels.

Fixed a bug during the Episode 2 Brainiac boss fight whereby Brainiac could get stuck in mid air in an invulnerable state.

Fixed a bug during the ‘Wall to the Hall’ mission that sometimes caused an error message to display and prevented the Ice Cream Truck from moving.

Fixed a bug that occurred if players planted the C4 in the ‘Demolition Squad’ mission and then invited a friend to their game, resulting in the player being spawned inside the elevator.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to get stuck on a white screen after defeating Brainiac on Mastery Level 11 in Finite Crisis.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to encounter a message reading ‘error occurred signing in – please try again’ when launching the game.

Fixed a bug that occurred during Domination Assault missions whereby Priority Enemies in a different dimension to the player would incorrectly display as a Distraction Truck icon on the mini-map, rather than a red skull icon.

Fixed a bug that incorrectly caused the ‘Armor Piercing’ Legendary Augment to pierce Green Lantern Shields on Lantern Infused enemies. Note: ‘Armor Piercing’ weapons should only pierce the Shield on enemies such as Scavengers, Troopers and Bombers.

Fixed a bug during the Batman boss fight whereby flashlights would not toggle on when aiming with an Intergang firearm.

Fixed a bug that caused the stats on the Master V version of ‘Two-Face’s Argumentum’ to be higher than intended.

Fixed the unlock requirement for the ‘Shiny Gnashers’ trinket to read ‘Exclusive Promotional Item’.

Fixed a bug in Deadshot’s route of the Prelude whereby the Grenade item would not unlock during the ‘Throw Grenade’ tutorial

Fixed a bug in the unlock requirement for ‘Riddler Call 5’, whereby players would be required to complete all Riddler challenges in the base game and Episode 1, as opposed to the correct unlock requirement of just completing Episode 1 Riddler challenges.

Fixed a bug that prevented players being retroactively awarded certain codex unlocks and cosmetic items after their unlock requirements were fixed in a patch.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from switching tabs in the Store when previewing the Titan Infected outfits.

Fixed a bug during Domination Assault missions that caused players to regain all lives when defeated by a Raising Hell Hit Squad, rather than fail the mission.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused rooftop emplacements to spawn without any enemies, making the turret impossible to destroy.

Fixed a bug that occurred when loading into Metropolis with Episode 1 as the active Episode whereby players would sometimes encounter placeholder text in the unlock screen.

Fixed a bug that caused ‘Episode 2 Duality’ to display as the active Episode, regardless of which was actually selected.

Fixed a bug with the Master II version of the Two-Face Tier 1 Infamy Set Shield Mod “In Propria Persona” that caused it to have a higher Overcharge than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using triggers to switch tabs after viewing certain Outfits.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players’ Fear Rank to get stuck, preventing progression.

Fixed a bug whereby sometimes an alert would appear and the squad would turn invisible when players joined and then quit a session in Episode 2.

Fixed a bug that caused the combat music to stop and/or start incorrectly when encountering enemies in Metropolis.

Fixed a bug that caused certain pop-up messages during Domination Assault missions to appear faded.

Fixed a bug that momentarily caused the background of the Store to be visible after a Rival Taunt/Anti-Hero Shot instead of smoothly repeating.

Fixed a bug that prevented the correct dialogue from playing during the Promotinaut Intel screen.

Fixed a bug that whereby the player would briefly be considered out of bounds when exploding inside a Gizmo Flying Car as The Joker during Distraction Truck missions.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an alert screen to pop-up when players launched the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Riddler AR challenges to not auto-fail when players traverse more than 150m away.

Fixed a bug that prevented the ‘remaining Hit Squad enemies’ counter from appearing when playing in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug whereby players who have spent 30 minutes in a server alone were not being placed in a single player session as they should be.

Fixed a bug whereby the ‘Highest Mastery Level Completed’ stat was not updating in Episode 2.

Fixed a bug during Domination Assault missions that sometimes caused Phased enemies to not have the correct Phased VFX applied to them.

Fixed a bug that caused certain types of Hit Squad enemies to not count towards the mission progress when killed in a Distraction Beacon mission.

Fixed a bug that caused Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosions grenade to not do any damage to Green Lantern Infused Corrupted Tanks.

Fixed a bug that caused one of the A.R.G.U.S. personnel to appear twice in the cinematic after returning Joker to the Hall of Justice.

Fixed a bug on Booster Shot Shotguns that caused the Augment to proc per pellet instead of per shot, causing the Combo Counter to deplete much faster than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosion grenade from damaging Green Lantern Infused Choppers.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Polka-Dot Man’s Spotty Explosion grenade from damaging Green Lantern mine Constructs and Brainiac Drones when thrown from above.

Various UI fixes.

Various crash fixes.

Various audio fixes.

Various AI fixes.

Various performance fixes.

Various localisation fixes.

Known Issues

In “Killing Time”, if a player exits through the portal with enough momentum that they would otherwise fall into water, they may get stuck on the exit screen. WORKAROUND: Make sure you land on solid ground when using the exit portal.

In rare cases firearms will repeatedly fire and reload without any player input, until you run out of ammo. WORKAROUND: Switch to your other firearm.



In some cases, players may lose connection to the host during the 3rd round of the Sending a Signal (Finite Crisis) and Freeze Frame (Episode 3) Incursions.

In rare cases, enemies may stop spawning and players may experience a crash during the “Frozen Assets” and “Snow Patrol” missions after destroying the first weak point.

Seasonal banners may sometimes not unlock after obtaining all of the Episode’s Infamous gear.

Some placeholder text can be seen when a Mrs. Freeze is added to the Social Squad.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League can be found on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.