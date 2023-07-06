Final Fantasy 16: Liquid Flame Boss Guide

Clive will come face-to-face with the Liquid Flame at the end of the Fire and Ice main quest in Final Fantasy 16. The boss fight is one of the tougher encounters that players will have faced up until this point in the game on account of how much damage the Liquid Flame can dish out in quick succession.

Luckily, as long as you can spot the Liquid Flame’s attack patterns, you should be able to avoid incoming damage and launch powerful counterattacks of your own with Clive’s Eikon abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Liquid Flame boss in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Beat the Liquid Flame Boss Fight

Even though he tries to summon Ifrit in the cutscene before the fight, you’ll be taking on the Liquid Flame as Clive, instead of his Eikon. The Liquid Flame moves quickly and has some pretty powerful attacks so you’ll want to be keeping your eyes peeled for how the boss telegraphs its many attacks.

After it attacks, there’s usually a decent window for getting your own attacks in, however, because the boss frequently teleports, it can get out of the way and reposition itself quickly so you’ll need to be ready for a fast turnaround. Here’s the Liquid Flame’s full move list:

Slam Combo: This is the Liquid Flame’s most basic attack where it’ll slam its foot into the ground three times. Avoid each lunge and you can get some counterattacks in while it recovers. Sometimes, the final attack will see the boss skate across to the other side of the arena leaving a trail of fire behind.

Fiery Impact: This move is pretty similar to the basic slam attack where the boss will create a large flaming explosion by stomping on the ground. Dodge out of the way and then start getting your own attacks in before the boss goes for another attack.

Firaga: This attack is a fast-moving projectile attack. When at medium to long distance, the Liquid Flame will cast Firaga and shoot a ball of fire at you. Dodge through it to close the distance and start attacking once more.

Eructation: This is the Liquid Fire’s AoE attack where it slams its arms onto the ground and explodes the area you’re standing on. You’ll have a second or two to dodge out of the way of the attack which is marked on the ground highlighted in red. In the second half of the fight, this move will have an even bigger AoE radius and cause multiple explosions on the field instead of just one.

After taking out a quarter of the boss’ health bar, it’ll add a few new moves to its repertoire, namely, by transforming into two different creatures: a dragon and a wolf.

Dragon Flame: When the Liquid Flame transforms into a dragon, it’ll fly above you and shoot a single line of flame at you. The fire is easy to avoid, but you can start to get some solid damage in here by using Phoenix Shift to get up to the dragon and start hitting it as it continues flying.

Wolf Tail Whip: When the Liquid Flame transforms into a wolf, it’ll run in a circle quickly dealing damage in a large AoE. Get away from the boss when it transforms and then dodge through the attack to avoid taking damage.

Eleventh Hour: After taking out more than half of the boss’ health, it’ll start casting Eleventh Hour, an AoE attack that essentially just amounts to a large explosion surrounding the Liquid Flame. Simply run out of the affected range before the explosion pops off and you’ll be able to avoid damage.

Flagrant Coeurl: After losing half of its health, the boss will start using Flagrant Coeurl where it’ll transform into the wolf, same as before, but this time will become multiple different wolves that will all charge at you in quick succession. Simply dodge out of the way of each of the attacks and wait for the boss to transform back to its normal self to start dealing damage again.

Flagrant Wyvern: Same as the Flagrant Coeurl, the boss will transform into a dragon occasionally once its health is low enough. This time, however, instead of launching a single burst of flames at you, it’ll shoot multiple fireballs at once. Dodge each of them and then wait for the boss to return to normal to start dealing damage again.