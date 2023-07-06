Final Fantasy 16: Akashic Morbol Boss Guide

Some of the big highlights of Final Fantasy 16 are the bombastic boss fights that players will need to overcome in order to make it through the game’s gripping story. While all of the encounters are great, some really stand out due to their excellent design and tough challenge.

The Akashic Morbol boss fight that occurs during the Fire and Ice main quest can be a little tricky for players who aren’t able to read its moves on account of its many tentacles. If you’re struggling with the fight, don’t worry, we can offer a bit of help.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Akashic Morbol boss fight in Final Fantasy 16.

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Beginner’s Guide | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Curiosity Collectibles | All Notorious Marks | All Patron Items | All Letters | Beginner’s Guide | Benedikta Boss Guide | Garuda Boss Guide | How Long Does Final Fantasy 16 Take to Beat? | Blacksmith Blues Side Quest Guide | Akashic Dragon Boss Guide | Typhon the Transgressor Boss Guide | The White-Winged Wonder Side Quest Guide |

How to Beat the Akashic Morbol Boss Fight

Like many of the boss fights in Final Fantasy 16, taking out the Akashic Morbol is relatively simple as long as you can recognize and respond to its attack patterns. In order to beat it, dodge out the way of its attacks and then push forward, dealing as much damage as you can until the Morbol attacks again.

Because you fought a Morbol during the opening hours of the game, you might recognize many of the attacks listed below. Take note, however, that Final Fantasy 16 plays with your expectations and familiarity a little bit in order to trip you up during the fight. Use the guide below to recognize the Akashic Morbol’s patterns to easily beat it.

Worse Breath: Worse Breath is an attack that’s just like the Bad Breath attack that the first Morbol you fought were the Morbol will spray a poisonous cloud of gas in a straight line out of its mouth as it rotates. Luckily, the Morbol rotates very slowly so you can just run around the gas and start getting some hits in as it turns. If you do get caught near the cloud, you can dodge through it to avoid taking damage.

Tentacle Swipe and Slam: This is the Akashic Morbol’s most basic attack where it will either swipe one of its tentacles at you horizontally or slam both of its front two tentacles down vertically at you. Because of how far the monster winds up before the attack, it’s very easy to see coming. Dodge through the attack and then launch a counterattack of your own.

Toxic Explosion: Frequently throughout the fight, the Morbol will rear back onto its tentacles and start emitting a bit of poison gas. When it does this, back up as far as possible from the monster. After a few seconds, a gas explosion will occur that will do sizable damage and push you back.

Tentacle Forest: Frequently, the Morbol will jump and slam its tentacles into the ground causing many tall tentacles to sprout up around the battlefield. The body of the Morbol will be stuck in one place while this attack goes on so you’ll be able to get a good amount of hits in. Just make sure to dodge the basic swinging attacks from the tall tentacles.

Acid Rain, Wild Rage, High Jump: Once you’ve taken out half of the Morbol’s health bar, it’ll start to use a combo of three named moves that can be devastating if you get hit by them in quick succession. First, the Morbol will use Acid Rain where it’ll spit out pools of toxic water that will sit on the floor of the arena while the other two attacks play out. Avoid standing in these since they’ll drain your health. Once Acid Rain has been used, the Morbol will use Wild Rage which causes it to charge directly at you. Make sure to dodge out of the way because if you get caught in its path, you’ll go flying and take heavy damage. Once Wild Rage is over, the Morbol will end with a High Jump which sees it leap into the air to try and hit you. After it jumps, the Morbol will be tired, so it’ll lie on the ground for several seconds. Use this opportunity to get plenty of solid hits in using your Eikonic abilities.